Police calls: 2 robberies, 4 DUIs and 2 hit-and-runs

A roundup of incidents reported to law enforcement

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 15, 2023, 9:54 am 0
The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of July 1-7. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total people arrested — 18

Violence related

Marshall Drive, 6/28, 1:16 p.m.; Inflict injury - simple

El Camino Real, 7/2, 4:45 p.m.; Robbery

El Camino Real, 7/2, 7:50 p.m.; Battery — on person - simple

180 El Camino Real, 7/3, 8:27 p.m.; Robbery

Theft Related

Credit card forgery — 2

Fraud — 2

Grand theft — 2

Petty theft — 2

Residential burglaries — 1

Retail theft — 1

Shoplifting — 3

Theft undefined — 2

Alcohol or Drug Related

Driving under the influence — 4

Possession of drugs — 2

Possession of paraphernalia — 2

Vehicle Related

Hit and run — 2

Parking/driving violation — 2

Theft of vehicle parts — 1

Vehicle accident/no injury — 1

Miscellaneous

Court order violation — 1

CPS referral — 1

Disorderly conduct — 1

Found property — 2

Medical assist — 1

Mental health evaluation — 5

Missing person — 3

Outside warrant arrest — 1

Public nuisance — 3

Suspicious circumstances — 4

Voided case — 4

Warrant/other agency — 1

