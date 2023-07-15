Police calls: 2 robberies, 4 DUIs and 2 hit-and-runs

The following list captures reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of July 1-7. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.
Arrests
Total people arrested — 18
Violence related
Marshall Drive, 6/28, 1:16 p.m.; Inflict injury - simple
El Camino Real, 7/2, 4:45 p.m.; Robbery
El Camino Real, 7/2, 7:50 p.m.; Battery — on person - simple
180 El Camino Real, 7/3, 8:27 p.m.; Robbery
Theft Related
Credit card forgery — 2
Fraud — 2
Grand theft — 2
Petty theft — 2
Residential burglaries — 1
Retail theft — 1
Shoplifting — 3
Theft undefined — 2
Alcohol or Drug Related
Driving under the influence — 4
Possession of drugs — 2
Possession of paraphernalia — 2
Vehicle Related
Hit and run — 2
Parking/driving violation — 2
Theft of vehicle parts — 1
Vehicle accident/no injury — 1
Miscellaneous
Court order violation — 1
CPS referral — 1
Disorderly conduct — 1
Found property — 2
Medical assist — 1
Mental health evaluation — 5
Missing person — 3
Outside warrant arrest — 1
Public nuisance — 3
Suspicious circumstances — 4
Voided case — 4
Warrant/other agency — 1
Comments
