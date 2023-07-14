News

Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Palo Alto

Update: Caltrain's southbound tracks reopened at 8:10 p.m.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., a Caltrain heading south fatally struck an individual at Stanford Station in Palo Alto, which is south of the downtown train station, Caltrain has reported.

Emergency personnel are on scene. Approximately 150 passengers are on board the train, and no other injuries have been reported.

As of 6:20 p.m., Transit Police Bureau of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office cleared the northbound track for trains to proceed 20 miles per hour, the agency stated.

This incident is the jurisdiction of the Transit Police, and its personnel are handling the investigation as well as any additional release of information that may occur, Palo Alto police reported.

Comments

Bystander
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
7 hours ago
Bystander, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
7 hours ago

Is the station being used today?

Really sad about this, again. RIP.

