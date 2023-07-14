Duran Duran to play benefit concert at The Guild

Save a prayer for local fans of Duran Duran who are going to have to be hungry like the wolf to nab a ticket when the legendary band plays the intimate Guild Theatre on Aug. 19.

The band recently announced they're coming to town in support of an important cause, grabbing national attention in the process. Duran Duran will play a special one-off benefit concert at the Menlo Park venue to raise funds for the Cancer Awareness Trust, following the diagnosis of former band member, guitarist Andy Taylor, with stage 4 prostate cancer.

“We are heading to Northern California, to play many of the songs that we wrote together with our dear friend, Andy Taylor, to help him and others in their fight against prostate cancer. It is the right thing to do,” singer Simon Le Bon said in a press release, which also quoted drummer Roger Taylor:

"We would like to thank our fans and the organisers of this benefit who have given us the chance to help our longtime friend and colleague Andy Taylor. We have always described ourselves as a 'band of brothers,' and that has never been more true than in this very moment," he said in the release.

Duran Duran's show at The Guild comes just ahead of the band's North American Future Past Tour, in support of their 15th studio album.