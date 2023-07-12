The Fish Market sets closing dates for Palo Alto and San Mateo locations

After 47 years in operation, The Fish Market has announced the upcoming closure of its two locations on the Peninsula, in Palo Alto and San Mateo.
In a July 11 press release, The Fish Market cited “changing market conditions” and additional factors influencing the restaurants’ “ability to continue to provide the high-quality seafood experience they built their legacy on” as reasons for closing.
Additionally, The Fish Market’s Peninsula locations caught the attention of local developers as sites for new housing developments. Menlo Park-based developer Acclaim Companies issued a proposal for a seven-story residential complex with 380 apartments to be built on El Camino Real in Palo Alto where The Fish Market currently stands. Windy Hill Property Ventures applied to redevelop The Fish Market footprint in San Mateo, proposing 321 rental units with the possible addition of ground-floor retail and restaurants.
“With redevelopment imminent for both of the properties we currently lease, we have chosen to preserve the memory of our founders – and the memories created by millions of guests over the years – by closing in a fashion that upholds the restaurant’s original integrity and vision,” said Dwight Colton, president of The Fish Market, in a statement.
The Palo Alto location’s last day of operation will be Sep. 13, and San Mateo’s on Sep. 20. To honor its long-standing legacy in the Bay Area, The Fish Market will serve weekly specials of favorite menu items offered over the years throughout the month of August.
As a final farewell, a commemorative menu will be released in September with a public auction of Fish Market kitchen equipment and memorabilia to follow.
“Not only are we fully committed to supporting our staff through this transition process, we want to celebrate with and express gratitude to our guests at both locations before we bid farewell,” Colton said.
The Fish Market, 3150 El Camino Real, Palo Alto; 650-493-8862; 1855 South Norfolk St., San Mateo, 650-349-3474, Instagram: @thefishmarkets.
Downtown North
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
More neighborhood serving retail lost.
This will happen all along El Camino as it gets packed with new development.
Current retail and restaurants can’t survive the construction, even if some small space is reserved by developer.
Fish Market was loved by many, and very welcoming of older people. It’s bag lunch is terrific.
Ventura and Barron Park neighborhoods are going to suffer all the impacts AND lose their services.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Adding bike lanes to ECR making it impossible for people to get to the retail businesses will kill off the few remaining surviving businesses.
But the 10-yr-old Grand Boulevard Initiative our "leaders" hope to transform into "our very own Champs Elysse" Web Link hasn't done much for anyone other than the real estate developers, the well-paid lobbyists and the unrealistic urban planners.
Obviously we need a few "retail consultants" and maybe acrobats to design a "wayfinding" system to get people to the doors of the retail establishments.
I know! Maybe the consultants who designed the $300.000 City Hall Wayfinding system back in 2014 are still available.
Web Link
"Visitors who have a hard time finding their way around Palo Alto City Hall will soon get plenty of help from the city, which is embarking on a $300,000 effort to install a network of signs in and around its primary civic hub.
The ambitious sign program, which is part of a $4.5-million effort to make City Hall more welcoming and inclusive, includes 21 separate signs, including building signs, freestanding signs and direction signs leading people to the Civic Center's underground garage,,,"