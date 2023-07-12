Palo Alto police investigate sexual battery on neighborhood street

A June 15 sexual battery that occurred on a Palo Alto neighborhood street and a July 5 assault on a Palo Alto teen in Mountain View are being investigated in tandem by local police to see if the perpetrator could be the same man.
In the June 15 incident, a stranger sexually battered a woman in her mid-50s while she was walking in the 1900 block of Waverley Street between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., she told the police. A man approached her from behind and shoved her, then wrapped his arms around her and groped her chest.
She was able to escape from his grasp and pushed him away, but he stomped on one of her feet, got onto a bicycle, and rode away on Seale Avenue heading west. The victim reported that her foot was injured as a result of the assault, police said.
The alleged attacker is a Hispanic male in his 30s, about 5-feet-6-inches to 5-feet-8-inches tall with a “strong” build. He had dark hair with a “military-style” haircut, and was wearing a black sleeveless shirt, baggy black sweatpants and white shoes. The victim said the man's bicycle is dark in color with fat tires.
The victim did not have an opportunity to get an extended look at his face, police said. She didn't report the incident until July 10 after she read online about a similar incident that occurred in Mountain View on July 5.
In that case, 17-year-old Palo Alto teen was sexually assaulted while she was jogging along the Bay Trail in Mountain View. The assailant asked if he could use her cell phone for directions. He wrapped his arms around her and inappropriately touched her. She was able to escape and called police the next day. Police arrested a 39-year-old Sunnyvale man in that case on July 11.
Palo Alto detectives have contacted the Mountain View Police Department and are investigating any connection between the two assaults. Anyone with information about the Palo Alto incident is asked to the police department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.