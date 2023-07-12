Palo Alto police investigate sexual battery on neighborhood street

A June 15 sexual battery that occurred on a Palo Alto neighborhood street and a July 5 assault on a Palo Alto teen in Mountain View are being investigated in tandem by local police to see if the perpetrator could be the same man.

In the June 15 incident, a stranger sexually battered a woman in her mid-50s while she was walking in the 1900 block of Waverley Street between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., she told the police. A man approached her from behind and shoved her, then wrapped his arms around her and groped her chest.

She was able to escape from his grasp and pushed him away, but he stomped on one of her feet, got onto a bicycle, and rode away on Seale Avenue heading west. The victim reported that her foot was injured as a result of the assault, police said.

The alleged attacker is a Hispanic male in his 30s, about 5-feet-6-inches to 5-feet-8-inches tall with a “strong” build. He had dark hair with a “military-style” haircut, and was wearing a black sleeveless shirt, baggy black sweatpants and white shoes. The victim said the man's bicycle is dark in color with fat tires.

The victim did not have an opportunity to get an extended look at his face, police said. She didn't report the incident until July 10 after she read online about a similar incident that occurred in Mountain View on July 5.