Local libraries, city pool offer places to 'chill out' in the heat

As the temperature steadily rises this week through next Monday, July 17, the city of Palo Alto's cooling shelters will be open throughout town, as will East Palo Alto's, staff in both cities said.

The hottest days are expected starting Friday through Monday, with temperatures in Palo Alto reaching as high as 91 degrees on Saturday and 89 degrees on Sunday, according to the latest National Weather Service predictions.

"The libraries serve as the city’s cooling centers and will be open during their normal business hours," city communications spokeswoman Meghan Horrigan-Taylor said.

The city's five libraries around town include:

Children’s Library: 1278 Harriet St. Open Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.