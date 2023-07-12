Local libraries, city pool offer places to 'chill out' in the heat

As the temperature steadily rises this week through next Monday, July 17, the city of Palo Alto's cooling shelters will be open throughout town, as will East Palo Alto's, staff in both cities said.
The hottest days are expected starting Friday through Monday, with temperatures in Palo Alto reaching as high as 91 degrees on Saturday and 89 degrees on Sunday, according to the latest National Weather Service predictions.
"The libraries serve as the city’s cooling centers and will be open during their normal business hours," city communications spokeswoman Meghan Horrigan-Taylor said.
The city's five libraries around town include:
Children’s Library: 1278 Harriet St. Open Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
College Terrace Library: 2300 Wellesley St. Open Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Downtown Library: 270 Forest Ave. Open Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Mitchell Park Library: 3700 Middlefield Road. Open Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. On July 9, the library began opening on Sundays 10 a.m.-6 p.m..
Rinconada Library: 1213 Newell Road. Open Tuesday-Wednesday and Friday-Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Thursday noon-8 p.m.
One other location for cooling down is the Rinconada Pool. The lap pool is open Monday-Friday noon-4:15 p.m., Saturday noon-5 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Play pool is open Monday–Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mitchell Park also has a water park feature for children.
In East Palo Alto, City Manager Melvin Gaines said the city's cooling center will be open at the East Palo Alto Library, 2415 University Ave. It's open Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
"The forecast shows a high of 87 Saturday and high of 86 Sunday, so if additional space is needed we’d open the community room at 2415 University Ave. and potentially keep it open later," he said.
While this round of heat won't be extreme the way it was during late August and early September 2022, there are still many factors that can contribute to becoming overheated or developing a heat emergency. Palo Alto offers many tips for keeping people and their pets cool and safe in the summer heat.
Comments
another community
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
ONE thing I can tell people trying to beat the heat. DON'T drive over to Half Moon Bay unless you bring a sweater! We have had nothing but Fog along the Coast for over a month and our Temps. are NOT expected to go up above 70 this weekend either. If we get a sunny day, then avoid the traffic on Hwy 92, which is usually GRIDLOCKED by folks from the EAST BAY and beyond who think they can get out of their swelteri g apartme ts by going over 92. I do not believe the sinkhole repair is completed yet, so getting back home might be problematic as one of the uphill lanes has been coned-off since February, eliminating the passing lane.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Hope the heat wave conforms to each of the libraries' normal business hours -- just like when the city proudly offered them as flood refuge centers.
Old Palo Alto
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
The anticipated temperatures in most of CA are expected to reach 90+ degrees over the weekend. In places like Death Valley, 124 degree daytime temps are anticipated.
The 'chill out' venues will also be of benefit to the homeless population in Palo Alto.
Ventura
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
"The 'chill out' venues will also be of benefit to the homeless population in Palo Alto."
It's good that they have a place to go as well.