News

Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes gets two years knocked off prison sentence

by Bay City News / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 11, 2023, 9:19 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Elizabeth Holmes, the former chief executive officer and founder of Theranos, was convicted of fraud in 2022 and is serving a prison sentence in Texas. Courtesy Glenn Fawcett/DoD via Bay City News.

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of the Palo Alto blood-testing startup Theranos, appears to have had her prison sentence reduced by nearly two years, according to records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison after being found guilty on charges of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, her new release date is Dec. 29, 2032.

In addition to incarceration, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila also ordered Holmes at her sentencing to spend three years under supervised release once her prison term is complete.

Holmes is currently serving her sentence at Federal Prison Camp, Bryan, a minimum-security prison for female offenders located 100 miles north of Houston.

Theranos was founded by Holmes after she dropped out of Stanford University in 2003. The company claimed to have invented a new blood-testing method that could detect disease from just a pinprick. Later, the company's claims about its technology were found to be fraudulent by federal authorities. In 2018, the company was shut down.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit on May 16 denied a motion by Holmes to stay out of prison while she appeals her conviction.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes gets two years knocked off prison sentence

by Bay City News / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 11, 2023, 9:19 pm

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of the Palo Alto blood-testing startup Theranos, appears to have had her prison sentence reduced by nearly two years, according to records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison after being found guilty on charges of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, her new release date is Dec. 29, 2032.

In addition to incarceration, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila also ordered Holmes at her sentencing to spend three years under supervised release once her prison term is complete.

Holmes is currently serving her sentence at Federal Prison Camp, Bryan, a minimum-security prison for female offenders located 100 miles north of Houston.

Theranos was founded by Holmes after she dropped out of Stanford University in 2003. The company claimed to have invented a new blood-testing method that could detect disease from just a pinprick. Later, the company's claims about its technology were found to be fraudulent by federal authorities. In 2018, the company was shut down.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit on May 16 denied a motion by Holmes to stay out of prison while she appeals her conviction.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.