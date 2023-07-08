Fraud suspects arrested after ramming two police cars

Palo Alto police arrested two felony fraud suspects and seized a loaded handgun on Friday night, July 7 after they rammed a truck into a patrol car during a traffic stop. The couple fled and later rammed a second patrol car, injuring two officers and setting the car on fire, police said.

An employee at First Tech Federal Credit Union, located 3000 El Camino Real, called police at about 5 p.m. to report a male suspect who was attempting to fraudulently withdraw money from an account that wasn't his. As officers were responding, the employee said the suspect was leaving in a vehicle.

A responding patrol officer arrived within a minute and spotted the suspect's black Ford F-150 pickup truck in the credit union's parking lot. The officer positioned his marked patrol car behind the truck, and the suspect abruptly reversed the truck, striking the front of the patrol car. The officer was uninjured, but the car sustained moderate damage. The suspect drove forward over a curb and fled at a high rate of speed with officers in pursuit.

Officers chased the truck until it reached a dead end on the 400 block of Leland Avenue where it drove into a driveway. Officers pulled in behind the truck and were again rammed when the suspect drove the truck in reverse. He hit the front of the patrol car with enough force to deploy the police car's airbags and ignite a fire in the engine compartment. The suspects were unable to drive any farther and were detained without any further incident, police said.

The second patrol vehicle sustained extensive damage. One officer in the second patrol car sustained a broken hand bone and abrasions; a second officer in the car had abrasions to the face, police said. Both were treated and released at a local hospital. Neither suspect was injured.