Public Agenda: Plans for old Fry's building, disputed Ellsworth Place zoning

Here's preview of Palo Alto government meetings the week of July 10.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council is on its summer break. Its next meeting will be on Aug. 7.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board is on its summer break. Its next meeting will be on Aug. 22.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider 3200 Park Blvd., a proposal by The Sobrato Organization to modify and partially demolish the building that formerly housed Fry's Electronics and to construct 74 townhomes. The commission will also continue its discussion of a proposal to rezone a site at 2901 Middlefield Road and 702 Ellsworth Place to accommodate a request for a new single-family home. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.