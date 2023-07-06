Police calls: 10 burglaries, 3 cases of battery, 2 cases of arson

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of June 24 - 30. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.
Arrests
Total people arrested — 29
Violence Related
4159 Old Adobe Road, 6/16, 9:48 p.m.; Battery — on person - simple
458 E. Charleston Road, 6/20, 3:02 p.m.; Arson — property
Cambridge Avenue / Park Boulevard, 6/23, 2:05 p.m.; Arson — property
699 San Antonio Road, 6/23, 3:51 p.m.; Battery — on person - simple
500 Pasteur Drive, 6/26, 4:55 p.m.; Battery — on person - simple
4279 El Camino Real, 6/29, 3:25 p.m.; Domestic violence
Theft Related
Burglary — 10
Fraud — 3
Grand theft — 16
Petty theft — 7
Shoplifting — 1
Theft undefined — 1
Alcohol or Drug Related
Drinking in public — 2
Driving under the influence — 4
Possession of drugs — 2
Possession of paraphernalia — 1
Under influence of drugs — 1
Vehicle Related
Auto theft — 2
Driving w/ suspended license — 1
Hit and run — 6
Parking/driving violation — 4
Theft from auto — 4
Theft of vehicle parts — 6
Vehicle accident/injury — 2
Vehicle accident/no injury — 7
Miscellaneous
Court order violation — 1
Courtesy report — 1
Disorderly conduct — 1
Extortion — 1
Found property — 2
Lost property — 3
Medical assist — 1
Mental health evaluation — 1
Missing person — 1
Outside assist — 1
Outside warrant arrest — 4
Public nuisance — 3
Suspicious circumstances — 4
Threats — 1
Trespassing — 2
Vandalism — 6
Warrant arrest — 3
