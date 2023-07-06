News

Police calls: 10 burglaries, 3 cases of battery, 2 cases of arson

A roundup of incidents reported to law enforcement

by Emma Donelly-Higgins / Palo Alto Weekly

Thu, Jul 6, 2023, 3:36 pm
The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of June 24 - 30. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

Arrests

Total people arrested — 29

Violence Related

4159 Old Adobe Road, 6/16, 9:48 p.m.; Battery — on person - simple

458 E. Charleston Road, 6/20, 3:02 p.m.; Arson — property

Cambridge Avenue / Park Boulevard, 6/23, 2:05 p.m.; Arson — property

699 San Antonio Road, 6/23, 3:51 p.m.; Battery — on person - simple

500 Pasteur Drive, 6/26, 4:55 p.m.; Battery — on person - simple

4279 El Camino Real, 6/29, 3:25 p.m.; Domestic violence

Theft Related

Burglary — 10

Fraud — 3

Grand theft — 16

Petty theft — 7

Shoplifting — 1

Theft undefined — 1

Alcohol or Drug Related

Drinking in public — 2

Driving under the influence — 4

Possession of drugs — 2

Possession of paraphernalia — 1

Under influence of drugs — 1

Vehicle Related

Auto theft — 2

Driving w/ suspended license — 1

Hit and run — 6

Parking/driving violation — 4

Theft from auto — 4

Theft of vehicle parts — 6

Vehicle accident/injury — 2

Vehicle accident/no injury — 7

Miscellaneous

Court order violation — 1

Courtesy report — 1

Disorderly conduct — 1

Extortion — 1

Found property — 2

Lost property — 3

Medical assist — 1

Mental health evaluation — 1

Missing person — 1

Outside assist — 1

Outside warrant arrest — 4

Public nuisance — 3

Suspicious circumstances — 4

Threats — 1

Trespassing — 2

Vandalism — 6

Warrant arrest — 3

