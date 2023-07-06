Person dies at Caltrain East Meadow crossing

Caltrain has reported that a southbound train fatally struck a person at the East Meadow Drive crossing on Thursday, July 6 at 12:10 p.m.

Emergency personnel are on scene and train service is stopped in the incident area. There are approximately 68 passengers onboard train #508, with no other injuries reported. Transit Police have cleared the northbound track as of 12:47 p.m., with train movement at 20 mph speed restrictions.

Help is available

Any person who is feeling depressed, troubled or suicidal can call 988, the mental health crisis hotline, to speak with a crisis counselor. In Santa Clara County, interpretation is available in 200 languages. Spanish speakers can also call 888-628-9454.

People can reach trained counselors at Crisis Text Line by texting RENEW to 741741.