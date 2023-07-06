News

Person dies at Caltrain East Meadow crossing

Transit police are currently working the area

by Palo Alto Weekly Staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 6, 2023, 2:06 pm 4
Caltrain passenger engines pass each other in Palo Alto. File photo by Veronica Weber.

Caltrain has reported that a southbound train fatally struck a person at the East Meadow Drive crossing on Thursday, July 6 at 12:10 p.m.

Emergency personnel are on scene and train service is stopped in the incident area. There are approximately 68 passengers onboard train #508, with no other injuries reported. Transit Police have cleared the northbound track as of 12:47 p.m., with train movement at 20 mph speed restrictions.

Help is available

Any person who is feeling depressed, troubled or suicidal can call 988, the mental health crisis hotline, to speak with a crisis counselor. In Santa Clara County, interpretation is available in 200 languages. Spanish speakers can also call 888-628-9454.

People can reach trained counselors at Crisis Text Line by texting RENEW to 741741.

Read more: How to help those in crisis

Comments

Bystander
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
Bystander, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
2 hours ago

This is again extremely sad and yet nothing is done.

With all the talk about grade crossings and nothing agreed or being done, we are not thinking of this as an emergency situation. When will something safer get done at these crossings to prevent people getting onto the tracks?

Mondoman
Registered user
Green Acres
1 hour ago
Mondoman, Green Acres
Registered user
1 hour ago

The current setup seems sufficient to stop anyone from unintentionally getting on the tracks. Agree that it is very sad.

Reality Check
Registered user
another community
1 hour ago
Reality Check, another community
Registered user
1 hour ago

Sadly, almost all Caltrain deaths are pedestrians, and almost all of those deaths are intentional. So as seen with suicides on BART and on other completely “closed” rail systems like it around the world, Caltrain grade separations costing hundreds of millions of dollars cannot (and won’t) stop premeditated intentional deaths, as these can easily shift to nearby stations (as already sometimes occurs) or other means (e.g. a self-inflicted gunshot) to the same self-destructive ends.

While unfortunately far more difficult to solve, the real root problem to address is with depression and/or mental illness leading to suicidal ideation.

MyFeelz
Registered user
another community
1 hour ago
MyFeelz, another community
Registered user
1 hour ago

This is the 2nd time this year I was heading on Alma toward Oregon Expressway, and the intersection in front of the tracks were blocked with emergency vehicles. I could see there were no cars involved. How much would it cost the city to have a mental health professional standing watch, 2/47, at the crossing there? What is a life worth? A lot of people cross there -- on foot, bicycles, moms and dads with strollers... at noon on a weekday, I can't imagine how many people witnessed this. Who is paying for their PTSD? I think instead of having hindsight mental health professionals to try to undo the damage to family members and witnesses, it would be more proactive to have them preventing suicides at frequented locations. Someone chose to end their life today in a place where some of the most (arguably) brilliant minds sleep every night. None of them can figure out how to fix this.

