News

Palo Alto Museum 'breaks ground' ahead of Roth Building restoration

Rehabilitation of the future home of the museum will begin this month

by Emma Donelly-Higgins / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 5, 2023, 9:39 am 4
Time to read: about 2 minutes

From left to right, Vance Brown Builders representative Tim Stitt, Assistant City Manager Kiely Nose, Project Architect Mike Garavaglia, former mayors Tom DuBois and Karen Holman, Palo Alto Museum Director Rich Green, Mayor Lydia Kou, Supervisor Joe Simitian, Stanford University representative Megan Swezey Fogarty and Museum Chief Operations Officer Diane Moon ‘break the ground’ to commemorate the construction of the Palo Alto Museum at 300 Homer Ave. on July 1, 2023. Photo by Emma Donelly-Higgins.

In a ceremony outside the historic Roth Building at 300 Homer Ave., which once housed the Palo Alto Medical Clinic, advocates of the museum celebrated the building’s restoration, set to begin in July.

Following a series of speeches, representatives of the museum, the city, Santa Clara County, Stanford University and the project builders and architect posed for a photo holding symbolic scoops of soil with golden shovels.

The 1932 building in the city's University South neighborhood was designed by Birge Clark, an influential local architect according to Palo Alto Stanford Heritage. Its restoration is possible thanks to five separate grants from the county of Santa Clara totaling almost $1 million, a $3 million federal grant secured by Rep. Anna Eshoo in 2021 and additional donations. The county grants will go toward restoring original features of the building such as its windows, elevator and roof.

With 900 donors so far, the museum is launching a $3 million fundraising campaign to cover the cost of operations, Board President Rich Green said.

“The journey isn't over,” Green said. “We have more fundraising to do. You will be hearing from us.”

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Mayor Lydia Kou, described by Green as a “die hard supporter” of the museum, recounted in her speech how the building came to belong to the museum. According to Kou, the city bought the Roth Building in 2000 and, a few years later, put out a request for proposal to which it received one response: the museum. The city and the museum entered a lease option in 2007 and have been hammering out the details ever since. The museum was awarded a 40-year lease on the property, Green said.

The museum will feature galleries, meeting spaces, a cafe, a gift shop, a multimedia studio, public restrooms and the city archives. Elementary school students studying local history will benefit from educational opportunities at the center and the multimedia studio will serve as a space to record oral and video histories, Kou said.

The museum is working with Vance Brown Builders and architect Michael Garavaglia to complete the project. If all goes according to plan, construction will be done by the end of 2024.

“There will be a place where those of us who care about this community and want to remember its stories can come to be sure that those stories are still being (told),” Supervisor Joe Simitian said in a speech at the event.

Read more ...

Here's where you can find architect Birge Clark's iconic 'Early California' style in neighborhoods throughout Palo Alto.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Palo Alto Museum 'breaks ground' ahead of Roth Building restoration

Rehabilitation of the future home of the museum will begin this month

by Emma Donelly-Higgins / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 5, 2023, 9:39 am

In a ceremony outside the historic Roth Building at 300 Homer Ave., which once housed the Palo Alto Medical Clinic, advocates of the museum celebrated the building’s restoration, set to begin in July.

Following a series of speeches, representatives of the museum, the city, Santa Clara County, Stanford University and the project builders and architect posed for a photo holding symbolic scoops of soil with golden shovels.

The 1932 building in the city's University South neighborhood was designed by Birge Clark, an influential local architect according to Palo Alto Stanford Heritage. Its restoration is possible thanks to five separate grants from the county of Santa Clara totaling almost $1 million, a $3 million federal grant secured by Rep. Anna Eshoo in 2021 and additional donations. The county grants will go toward restoring original features of the building such as its windows, elevator and roof.

With 900 donors so far, the museum is launching a $3 million fundraising campaign to cover the cost of operations, Board President Rich Green said.

“The journey isn't over,” Green said. “We have more fundraising to do. You will be hearing from us.”

Mayor Lydia Kou, described by Green as a “die hard supporter” of the museum, recounted in her speech how the building came to belong to the museum. According to Kou, the city bought the Roth Building in 2000 and, a few years later, put out a request for proposal to which it received one response: the museum. The city and the museum entered a lease option in 2007 and have been hammering out the details ever since. The museum was awarded a 40-year lease on the property, Green said.

The museum will feature galleries, meeting spaces, a cafe, a gift shop, a multimedia studio, public restrooms and the city archives. Elementary school students studying local history will benefit from educational opportunities at the center and the multimedia studio will serve as a space to record oral and video histories, Kou said.

The museum is working with Vance Brown Builders and architect Michael Garavaglia to complete the project. If all goes according to plan, construction will be done by the end of 2024.

“There will be a place where those of us who care about this community and want to remember its stories can come to be sure that those stories are still being (told),” Supervisor Joe Simitian said in a speech at the event.

Read more ...

Here's where you can find architect Birge Clark's iconic 'Early California' style in neighborhoods throughout Palo Alto.

Comments

NanaDi
Registered user
Midtown
7 hours ago
NanaDi, Midtown
Registered user
7 hours ago

This Museum sounds like a marvelous idea! I think that every community should have a Historical Museum to celebrate and preserve its story for future generations.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Miriam Palm
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
4 hours ago
Miriam Palm, Old Palo Alto
Registered user
4 hours ago

So happy to hear this project is off the ground and running!

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

ALB
Registered user
College Terrace
2 hours ago
ALB, College Terrace
Registered user
2 hours ago

Yes this is an important milestone! Please keep in mind the historic Cannery
as a critical part of Palo Alto’s history. The city needs to acknowledge the contribution of Chew’s Cannery to the city, Santa Clara county and to the country.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

vmshadle
Registered user
Meadow Park
53 minutes ago
vmshadle, Meadow Park
Registered user
53 minutes ago

Like Miriam Palm, I am thrilled that renovations are finally commencing! I look forward to seeing the finished product.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.