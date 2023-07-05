Palo Alto family's gold stolen in July 4 burglary

A family returning from July 4 celebrations discovered that a safe containing personal documents and an estimated $60,000 in gold jewelry was stolen, Palo Alto police Lt. Brian Philip said.

The theft occurred between 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Hamilton Avenue in the Crescent Park neighborhood. The family returned to find the master bedroom window on the first floor had been opened and the screen removed. The burglar or burglars rummaged through the bedroom and took a small, personal safe containing the documents and jewelry. Other rooms in the home had not been not disturbed, Philip said.

There are no known suspects and there is no alarm or video evidence at this time, he said. Detectives have checked surveillance footage in the area and are continuing to investigate and are asking neighbors for their security footage.

Philip said he didn't know if the residents had locked their window before they went out.

All residents should continue to be vigilant about closing and locking windows and doors even during these warmer months, Philip said. They should also use security cameras and alarms if they have them. Burglars will take advantage of the warmer weather and target homes when people take summer vacations, he said.