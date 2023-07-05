Crowds flock to Mitchell Park for the annual Palo Alto Chili Cook-off

Hosted by the city of Palo Alto Recreation Division, the 4th of July Summer Festival and Chili Cook-Off returned to Mitchell Park this Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic started.

In addition to a hotly contested cook-off, the annual tradition at the 21.4-acre park also included bouncy houses, food trucks, games and pickleball.

Among the attendees, Colleen Lamberson said she came for the live music and dancing, which included the group Radio the City All-Stars.

Adriana Aguinsky, who was relaxing in the shade in her folding chair, said the highlight of the event for her was "building community, but most importantly building multicultural community so we are all here together."

Taking center stage, the chili cook-off started with a walkthrough of the booths by the event’s judges. Each team had a chance to talk about their chili’s backstories and engage with adjudicators.