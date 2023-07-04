What's happening here? The old Pizz'a Chicago building

Longtime Palo Alto residents may remember the old Pizz'a Chicago building with its eye-catching red exterior. While that building is gone, construction on the lot will be finished by the end of this year.

Where: 4115 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

What: Construction of a three-story mixed-use building with four commercial units and seven residential units, including one below-market-rate unit. There will be ground level parking and a below-grade parking garage.

When: The Palo Alto City Council approved the tentative building map in December 2019. Commercial units are currently listed for sale and are expected to be available by the end of the year.

Developer: Bill Wu