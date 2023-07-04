News

What's happening here? The old Pizz'a Chicago building

Construction at 4115 El Camino Real in Palo Alto to be completed by end of year

by Katherine Lin / Palo Alto Weekly

4115 El Camino Real in Palo Alto, seen here from Meadow Drive at El Camino Way, is a mixed-use building under construction at the site of the former Pizz'a Chicago. Photo by Katherine Lin.

Longtime Palo Alto residents may remember the old Pizz'a Chicago building with its eye-catching red exterior. While that building is gone, construction on the lot will be finished by the end of this year.

Where: 4115 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

What: Construction of a three-story mixed-use building with four commercial units and seven residential units, including one below-market-rate unit. There will be ground level parking and a below-grade parking garage.

When: The Palo Alto City Council approved the tentative building map in December 2019. Commercial units are currently listed for sale and are expected to be available by the end of the year.

Developer: Bill Wu

Architect: SDG Architects

Cost: N/A

Impact: There will be public access via a breezeway between El Camino Real and El Camino Way.

Background: 4115 El Camino Real was formerly a single commercial unit and previously housed a Pizz'a Chicago, now located at 426 MacArthur Avenue in Redwood City.

