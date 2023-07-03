Letters to the editor

Now, they have neither started construction nor moved off campus but have added additional enrollment, netting some $2 million in additional annual tuition. They have justified this by consigning their sixth graders to a satellite campus at the JCC and claiming this is "moving off campus." Once again, the city has been conned and the neighbors will pay the price.

Last year, over the vehement and prolonged objections of the immediate neighbors who bear the brunt of the impacts, the city approved a new CUP to rebuild the aging campus. Enrollment was to be capped at 416 until after construction was completed or if the school moved off campus during construction.

Once again, Castilleja is disregarding its newly minted CUP (Conditional Use Permit) even as the ink is still drying, by immediately increasing enrollment. This is the same school that started enrolling students in excess of its cap the year following their last CUP in 2000.

The CEO’s behavior should be investigated instead of denigrating a victim who has the courage and resources to respond, which sadly is too often not the case and why perpetrators, harassers and worse are confident their actions will not only not be questioned but the victim will be blamed as in “ Valley Water director wages war with own agency .”

When a senior public authority employee undermines and discriminates against an elected official and she fights back legally, your newspaper calls it waging war without acknowledging the cause and responsibility for the attack in the agency itself.

So we are taking quite a risk in tolerating our two simultaneous crises, and as a city that’s already lost precious youths to great despair, we must take our situation all the more seriously.

Last but not least, our demoralized teachers must rehearse shelter-in-place, to anticipate active shooters — events for which teachers must contemplate sacrificing their lives. And the board and superintendent do not thank teachers for this at least once a month — which is depressing.

Also, our teachers must master the art of recognizing fentanyl overdoses. This is terrifying because fentanyl kills so instantaneously, and teachers are not practiced at giving the antidote. Santa Clara County reports 135 fentanyl deaths in 2021.

And now the district will be adopting chatbots — foisting on our teachers another learning curve and more student plagiarism. This, when the New York Times reported last week on the 350 industry leaders who warn that A.I. threatens humanity with “extinction.”

And half of Palo Alto’s 900 teachers, in their latest survey, declare their morale to be low or very low. The district’s recent SWIFT findings confirm this unhappiness.

Boys do not consider suicide as often but follow through on it twice as often.

On this past Feb. 23, the CDC reported that a record high one-in-three American teenage girls “seriously considered suicide” in 2021. To believe that Palo Alto is somehow an exception to this trend is to have forgotten our past.

I don't know which of Castilleja's touted 5 C's this behavior represents but as an educator I hope the students don't think this behavior represents either Conscience or Character.

Castilleja claims that traffic monitoring will keep impacts below their CUP, except that the TDM was written by the school, inadequately counts actual car trips, and has not even gone to the City Council for approval. The city staff have admitted they cannot monitor this and other CUPs, and the school is, as usual, relying on lawyers instead of conversations with other stakeholders, and the neighbors are left holding the bag and being asked to monitor a complex and largely unenforceable CUP.

Who will monitor whether any of these students remain at the JCC? How will anyone know whether they are shuttled to campus for science labs or athletic competition or mentoring? Given Castilleja's past obfuscations and outright deceit towards the neighbors, no one believes these extra students will never see the main campus, nor that they and their parents will be excluded from the "all school events" that Castilleja is allowed under the CUP. This is not "moving off campus" whatever Ms. Kauffman would like you to believe.

Castilleja steadfastly maintained throughout the deliberations over its CUP that they "could not possibly split the campus" because it would disrupt the mentoring programs that engage students across grade levels. Now they are touting the increased learning opportunities available for the orphaned sixth graders in this split campus set up. What happened to mentoring?

Letters to the editor

Opinions sent to the Palo Alto Weekly