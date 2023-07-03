After fleeing war-torn Ukraine, a rising star takes the lead in Woodside Elementary School's annual musical

When she first heard that the school was putting on the musical "Grease," she was unsure if she wanted to try for the role, despite her love of performing. But after watching the movie for the first time she fell in love with the character of Sandy.

“At first it was really hard for me to talk to other people because there was a new culture, new people, a new language, just everything new.” Zubko said. “I feel like there are two completely different realities, Ukraine and here.”

Zubko and her family had arrived in Woodside only a year and a half ago, refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, to stay with a local couple that had volunteered to take them in. When Zubko first arrived, she did not know a lot of English and said she found it tough to adjust to American life.

Woodside Elementary student Anhelina Zubko sang on stage as Sandra Dee, in a production of the musical Grease in June. The annual eighth-grade Operetta that all the students participate in serves as a final goodbye from the graduating class as they move on to high school.

A young girl sits on the stage alone, illuminated by the spotlight. Her powerful voice fills the theater as she soulfully sings, "Hopelessly Devoted To You" from the musical "Grease." The audience cheers as she masterfully hits the high note at the end of the song.

“They said, ‘The whole Woodside knows about me, and hopefully soon the whole world.’”

“When I was a little kid in Ukraine, I was always on the stage and I’ve always loved to do that. I feel really comfortable and good when I'm singing and dancing.” Zubko said.

“They were kind of pressed up to the window and as soon as she finished singing, even though she was the only the only student in the room with us, they all clapped outside. They wanted this for her.” Humphrey said.

Toni Humphrey, one of the directors of the show, called Zubko’s audition unforgettable and noted how the student body came to support her.

“Then I just fell in love with her role. I want to be her and I have similar personalities with her. And I was like, I think that is my role,” she said.

“I didn’t like her at first, but then I was like, I love her songs.” Zubko said.

After fleeing war-torn Ukraine, a rising star takes the lead in Woodside Elementary School's annual musical

Playing Sandy in 'Grease' evokes happier times for Anhelina Zubko