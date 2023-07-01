News

Which government services are closed on the Fourth of July

Your guide to the available and the closed Palo Alto services this holiday

by Katherine Lin / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 1, 2023, 8:41 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

People gather at Shoreline to watch the fireworks display on the July 4, 2016. Photo by Brenten Brandenburg

The Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday this year. Many Palo Alto city services will be closed and local transit services will operate on a modified schedule. Here's a list of services that will be available or closed in observance of the Fourth of July.

City services:

• Palo Alto libraries: All library branches will be closed Tuesday. Online services are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed on Tuesday

• Garbage pickup: Waste collection will maintain regularly scheduled services.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

• Police and Fire: Emergency, patrol and dispatch services will remain operational. Records services will not be available on Tuesday.

Transportation:

Caltrain: Operating a weekend schedule on Tuesday. For the 4th of July SF Fireworks, extra southbound local trains will depart from the San Francisco station after the fireworks show.

• SamTrans: Will be operating a Sunday schedule on Tuesday.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Agency: Buses and light rail will operation on Sunday/Holiday schedule

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stanford University Marguerite shuttle: Service is suspended except for the following lines: HD Line, MC Line, X Express and Y Express.

Federal, state offices:

• U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed and mail will not be delivered.

A note on fireworks:

All fireworks are illegal in Palo Alto, including those labeled "safe and sane," and in most of Santa Clara County. Fireworks are best left to professionals as they can lead to fires and injuries. Fireworks can be dropped off at any city fire station with no questions asked.

Reports of illegal fireworks can be made to the city's 24-hour emergency dispatch center at 650-329-2413. More information and safety tips can be found at cityofpaloalto.org/fireworks.

Read our guide to the many local ways to celebrate the Fourth of July, from chalk art to fireworks.

Craving a new voice in Peninsula dining?

Sign up for the Peninsula Foodist newsletter.

Sign up now

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Which government services are closed on the Fourth of July

Your guide to the available and the closed Palo Alto services this holiday

by Katherine Lin / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 1, 2023, 8:41 am

The Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday this year. Many Palo Alto city services will be closed and local transit services will operate on a modified schedule. Here's a list of services that will be available or closed in observance of the Fourth of July.

City services:

• Palo Alto libraries: All library branches will be closed Tuesday. Online services are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed on Tuesday

• Garbage pickup: Waste collection will maintain regularly scheduled services.

• Police and Fire: Emergency, patrol and dispatch services will remain operational. Records services will not be available on Tuesday.

Transportation:

Caltrain: Operating a weekend schedule on Tuesday. For the 4th of July SF Fireworks, extra southbound local trains will depart from the San Francisco station after the fireworks show.

• SamTrans: Will be operating a Sunday schedule on Tuesday.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Agency: Buses and light rail will operation on Sunday/Holiday schedule

Stanford University Marguerite shuttle: Service is suspended except for the following lines: HD Line, MC Line, X Express and Y Express.

Federal, state offices:

• U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed and mail will not be delivered.

A note on fireworks:

All fireworks are illegal in Palo Alto, including those labeled "safe and sane," and in most of Santa Clara County. Fireworks are best left to professionals as they can lead to fires and injuries. Fireworks can be dropped off at any city fire station with no questions asked.

Reports of illegal fireworks can be made to the city's 24-hour emergency dispatch center at 650-329-2413. More information and safety tips can be found at cityofpaloalto.org/fireworks.

Read our guide to the many local ways to celebrate the Fourth of July, from chalk art to fireworks.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.