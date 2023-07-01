• Palo Alto libraries: All library branches will be closed Tuesday. Online services are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org

The Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday this year. Many Palo Alto city services will be closed and local transit services will operate on a modified schedule. Here's a list of services that will be available or closed in observance of the Fourth of July.

• Caltrain : Operating a weekend schedule on Tuesday. For the 4th of July SF Fireworks, extra southbound local trains will depart from the San Francisco station after the fireworks show.

• Police and Fire: Emergency, patrol and dispatch services will remain operational. Records services will not be available on Tuesday.

All fireworks are illegal in Palo Alto, including those labeled "safe and sane," and in most of Santa Clara County. Fireworks are best left to professionals as they can lead to fires and injuries. Fireworks can be dropped off at any city fire station with no questions asked.

• U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed and mail will not be delivered.

• Stanford University Marguerite shuttle: Service is suspended except for the following lines: HD Line, MC Line, X Express and Y Express.

Reports of illegal fireworks can be made to the city's 24-hour emergency dispatch center at 650-329-2413. More information and safety tips can be found at cityofpaloalto.org/fireworks .

Which government services are closed on the Fourth of July

Your guide to the available and the closed Palo Alto services this holiday