News

Police calls: 1 assault, 3 batteries and 1 robbery

A roundup of incidents reported to law enforcement

by Chris Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 1, 2023, 8:43 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police during the week of June 17-23. Details can be found in the police report log for June 17-23.

Arrests

Total people arrested — 54

Violence Related

180 El Camino Real, 6/13, 11:51 a.m.; Assault — with deadly weapon; not firearm

Sand Hill Road, 6/17, 1:24 p.m.; Battery — simple

840 San Antonio Road, 6/17, 2:34 p.m.; Battery — on person - simple

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

855 El Camino Real, 6/20, 4:53 p.m.; Robbery

460 California Ave., 6/22, 8:14 p.m.; Battery — on person - simple

Theft Related

Burglary — 1

Credit card forgery — 1

Fraud — 2

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Grand theft — 1

Identity theft — 1

Petty theft — 1

Shoplifting — 6

Theft undefined — 1

Alcohol or Drug Related

Drinking in public — 1

Driving under the influence — 3

Possession of paraphernalia — 2

Vehicle Related

Auto recovery — 1

Driving w/ suspended license — 1

Driving without license — 1

Misc traffic — 1

Theft from auto — 2

Vehicle accident/injury — 3

Vehicle accident/injury unknown — 1

Vehicle accident/no injury — 1

Miscellaneous

APS referral — 1

Disorderly conduct — 3

Elder abuse — 1

Found property — 1

Mental health evaluation — 2

Public nuisance — 1

Resist arrest — 1

Suspicious circumstances — 2

Warrant arrest — 5

Craving a new voice in Peninsula dining?

Sign up for the Peninsula Foodist newsletter.

Sign up now

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Police calls: 1 assault, 3 batteries and 1 robbery

A roundup of incidents reported to law enforcement

by Chris Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 1, 2023, 8:43 am

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police during the week of June 17-23. Details can be found in the police report log for June 17-23.

Arrests

Total people arrested — 54

Violence Related

180 El Camino Real, 6/13, 11:51 a.m.; Assault — with deadly weapon; not firearm

Sand Hill Road, 6/17, 1:24 p.m.; Battery — simple

840 San Antonio Road, 6/17, 2:34 p.m.; Battery — on person - simple

855 El Camino Real, 6/20, 4:53 p.m.; Robbery

460 California Ave., 6/22, 8:14 p.m.; Battery — on person - simple

Theft Related

Burglary — 1

Credit card forgery — 1

Fraud — 2

Grand theft — 1

Identity theft — 1

Petty theft — 1

Shoplifting — 6

Theft undefined — 1

Alcohol or Drug Related

Drinking in public — 1

Driving under the influence — 3

Possession of paraphernalia — 2

Vehicle Related

Auto recovery — 1

Driving w/ suspended license — 1

Driving without license — 1

Misc traffic — 1

Theft from auto — 2

Vehicle accident/injury — 3

Vehicle accident/injury unknown — 1

Vehicle accident/no injury — 1

Miscellaneous

APS referral — 1

Disorderly conduct — 3

Elder abuse — 1

Found property — 1

Mental health evaluation — 2

Public nuisance — 1

Resist arrest — 1

Suspicious circumstances — 2

Warrant arrest — 5

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.