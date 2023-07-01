Police calls: 1 assault, 3 batteries and 1 robbery

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police during the week of June 17-23. Details can be found in the police report log for June 17-23.
Arrests
Total people arrested — 54
Violence Related
180 El Camino Real, 6/13, 11:51 a.m.; Assault — with deadly weapon; not firearm
Sand Hill Road, 6/17, 1:24 p.m.; Battery — simple
840 San Antonio Road, 6/17, 2:34 p.m.; Battery — on person - simple
855 El Camino Real, 6/20, 4:53 p.m.; Robbery
460 California Ave., 6/22, 8:14 p.m.; Battery — on person - simple
Theft Related
Burglary — 1
Credit card forgery — 1
Fraud — 2
Grand theft — 1
Identity theft — 1
Petty theft — 1
Shoplifting — 6
Theft undefined — 1
Alcohol or Drug Related
Drinking in public — 1
Driving under the influence — 3
Possession of paraphernalia — 2
Vehicle Related
Auto recovery — 1
Driving w/ suspended license — 1
Driving without license — 1
Misc traffic — 1
Theft from auto — 2
Vehicle accident/injury — 3
Vehicle accident/injury unknown — 1
Vehicle accident/no injury — 1
Miscellaneous
APS referral — 1
Disorderly conduct — 3
Elder abuse — 1
Found property — 1
Mental health evaluation — 2
Public nuisance — 1
Resist arrest — 1
Suspicious circumstances — 2
Warrant arrest — 5
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.