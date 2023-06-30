Police: Arrest made for 2022 robbery in Old Palo Alto

Palo Alto police have arrested one of two individuals who allegedly took part in robbing a woman of her cell phone as she was walking in Old Palo Alto in March 2022.

Police said the suspect, who was 17 at the time of the strong-arm robbery, was one of two teenagers who followed a woman as she was walking on the 2000 block of Webster Street and talking on her cell phone, according to a police news release.

The woman, who is in her 40s, reported that she heard the two males following her for about two minutes. They then reportedly began to run and one of them grabbed the cell phone out of her hand.

Police said the teenagers then ran across the street with the stolen phone to a white four-door sedan, which took off heading west on Santa Rita Avenue.

Through an investigation, police identified one of the two individuals as a Redwood City resident. On June 23, they obtained an arrest warrant charging him with one count of robbery. And on Wednesday afternoon, June 28, police arrested him without incident on the 500 block of Alden Street in Redwood City, according to the news release.