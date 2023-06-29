Public Agenda: GoGreen Home Energy financing, electric supply portfolio

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings the week of July 3.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council is on its summer break. Its next meeting will be on Aug. 7.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board is on its summer break. Its next meeting will be on Aug. 22.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider a request to participate in the GoGreen Home Energy financing program with the California Alternative Energy and Advanced Transportation Financing Authority at a cost that would not exceed $2 million over five years, which would be funded by the city’s cap and trade reserve. The commission will also consider the electric supply portfolio modeling results. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.