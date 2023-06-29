For beleaguered property owner, change of zoning is anything but straightforward

Handa said during Wednesday's commission meeting that he had multiple conversations with the city, and the city told his family what they could build.

Nitin Handa purchased 702 Ellsworth in 2022 with the belief that it was zoned for single-family development. Both the seller and the city told Handa that a home would be allowed on the property. A title company didn't find any documentation that showed otherwise.

Palo Alto's Planning and Transportation commissioners attempted to untangle numerous issues related to the project on Wednesday night, June 28, only to vote to continue their discussion at their next meeting.

Thorny questions about zoning surround the property on the dead-end street that intersects with the 2900 block of Middlefield Road, near the Winter Lodge ice rink. The family needs the land to be classified as R-1, or single-family residential, but due to a city error that dates back decades, it is actually zoned as "planned community" (PC).

Ellsworth Place neighbors oppose the Handas' development. They say the home should not be allowed to be built because, among other reasons, the property serves as the apartment complex's guest parking.

However, the city failed to update its zoning maps to show the new PC zone. The parcel at 702 Ellsworth appeared to still be zoned as R-1. Neither Handa nor the parcel's most recent owner, Richard Dewey, who also owns the apartments, were aware of the Ellsworth property's change to PC zoning in 1967 since the city failed to update the zoning map.

The fourth lot, which is contiguous with the apartments and lies just on the other side of Ellsworth Place, was included in the PC designation and intended as a parking lot for the new residential complex.

The trouble for Handa dates back to 1967, when the city approved a PC-zone designation for four contiguous parcels along Middlefield. The zoning allowed a 12-apartment complex on three of the lots at 2901 Middlefield.

Fencing that the Handas added around their parcel already has had an impact on the safety of delivery trucks entering and exiting the narrow street. Some delivery trucks now "maneuver through multiple back-and-forths to turn around so they can safely exit Ellsworth Place, while some are opting to back directly out onto Middlefield Road into traffic that flows 40-50 mph," the residents said in correspondence to the city.

What's more, residents are concerned that the proposed 1,695-square-foot home's location would be too close to the narrow street, which has no sidewalks. Neighbors said there have already been many incidents of near accidents.

"What precedent would be created if the city were to choose to allow these property owners and developers to break their laws? Would every apartment complex, grocery store and local business think they too can sell off their parking lots to squeeze in homes?" they wrote.

Also, removing 702 Ellsworth from the larger PC-zoned parcel leaves the apartments in violation of the PC ordinance. The ratio of buildings to land would increase beyond what's allowed, the group Ellworth Place Neighbors, said in correspondence to the city.

The commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of extending the hearing to its July 12 meeting when city staff will provide additional information to answer the still-open questions from the public and commissioners. Commissioners Bart Hechtman and George Lu voted against the motion.

"I'm not sure we have entirely understood the scope of the risk for the city and what it means if we deny this applicant what they were told by the city, an official body" that they could do, she said. "So I'm very concerned about what it means if we aren't able to deliver on this request."

"We have not been asked to approve a housing design. We have not been asked to approve a driveway expansion, flange, anything else. All we have been asked to do is look at whether or not the person, Mr. Handa, has the ability to build a house here. … And to me, this is a real risk for the city," she said.

Commissioner Carolyn Templeton also raised questions regarding the city's potential liability if it doesn't fully understand the impacts that the proposed zoning change and the alternative would have. She worried that the commission was getting beyond the scope of what it was tasked to do.

The commissioners liked this alternative, but they wanted clarity from the Handas if they would agree to the designation. They acknowledged that the Handas would need some time to consider the alternative.

The commissioners also grappled with whether the zoning change from PC to R-1 would create a precedent. The city's staff report offered an alternative: The current PC designation could be amended to add single-family residential use to the list of permitted or conditionally permitted uses.

Staff from the city's transportation office were not at the meeting to answer questions, which the commissioners asked planning staff to ensure when the deliberations continue.

"And I'm very worried that if we grant the amendment today we will have done so without considering all these details," she said.

"I think we needed to know that before we could make these decisions," Summa said, "and I also think we needed to know that before the design of this property got underway. I am very troubled by the concept of a corner lot and one of the streets that creates a corner is contained by the lot itself.

At least two residents are having title companies research their road ownership in front of their homes. The designation could impact the setback for the Handas' proposed home and what they can legally do with the portion of road bordering their property.

However, the lot line for the Handas' parcel extends across the roadway, indicating that Ellsworth is a private road. At some point the privately owned street — or portions of it — must have been transferred to the city since the assessor's map doesn't designate it as a private road, the Santa Clara County Assessor's Mapping Department told inquiring neighbors in a letter.

Commission Chairwoman Doria Summa also cited confusion over the ownership of the road itself. A Santa Clara County Assessor's map from 1968, the furthest back the county could find, designates Ellsworth Place a public street belonging to the city of Palo Alto.

The commissioners noted on Wednesday that the situation is complicated by many factors, chief among them whether changing the zoning designation would encourage other developers to make similar requests for PC-designated properties in order to build more and make more profits.

In response to concerns about safety, the Handas have proposed to set back the house, limit fences to no higher than 3 feet, widen the street apron and make other concessions.

For beleaguered property owner, change of zoning is anything but straightforward

Planning and Transportation commissioners grapple with confusing issues regarding 702 Ellsworth Place in Midtown Palo Alto