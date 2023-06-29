East Palo Alto marks 40th anniversary with parade, block party

East Palo Alto has been a community for well beyond 40 years, but on July 1 the city is celebrating making things official with a parade and block party that commemorates the city of East Palo Alto's incorporation in 1983.

Local performing groups will parade through city streets, departing from two different starting points across town, and merging for the final stretch heading toward a blowout block party at Bay Road and Pulgas Street and the EPACenter youth arts center, where the festivities kick off with the New Orleans Band.

The party includes live music and performances all day on two stages, from mariachi to jazz to Polynesian dancers. Party-goers can also enjoy food booths serving up an array of cuisines, face painting, children's activities and games, and arts and crafts.

July 1, parade starts at 9 a.m. at University Circle, 1950 University Ave., with additional groups joining at Bay Road (2097 Bay Road), East Palo Alto. Block party begins at 10:15 a.m. at Bay Road and Pulgas Street, East Palo Alto. cityofepa.org.