City proposes right-turn-only islands, but no traffic signal, for Lincoln and Middlefield

In order to address residents’ safety concerns regarding the intersection at Lincoln Avenue and Middlefield Road, Palo Alto transportation staff have expressed their support for implementing conservative measures, such as parking restrictions on Middlefield and vegetation removal to improve visibility, in addition to longer-term solutions.
But city staff are not recommending installing a traffic signal or converting the intersection to be a four-way stop.
To solicit more community feedback, the city hosted an online community meeting on Tuesday, June 27, at 6 p.m. The panelists included Chief Transportation Official Philip Kamhi, Senior Engineer Rafael Rius and TJKM consultant Steven Dauterman.
On June 1, the city received transportation consultant TJKM’s intersection safety assessment that outlined potential changes that the city could implement. The report noted measures that could increase sight distances and proposed the addition of two forced-turn islands to restrict turning left onto Middlefield and crossing to continue on Lincoln, which would reduce potential conflict points.
The assessment advised against converting the intersection into a four-way stop, as it does not meet the California Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices’ primary criteria. Similarly, the intersection did not meet any of the warrants listed in the Federal Highway Administration’s manual for installing a traffic signal. According to Kamhi, these warrants ensure that a signal is necessary and the best possible solution.
“There can be unintended consequences that occur if a traffic signal was installed without them,” he said. “Additional cut-through traffic could occur. It could cause additional speeding to occur on Lincoln; it can cause additional traffic.”
The first 15 minutes of the meeting were spent reviewing the safety assessment and detailing the aforementioned proposals: Between January 2017 and December 2021, a total of 15 crashes were recorded at the intersection. The majority of these crashes were classified as broadside — or “T-bone” — collisions and were attributed to northbound traffic on Middlefield colliding with both eastbound and westbound traffic on Lincoln.
Among the city’s suggestions, adding in right-turn-only islands on Lincoln Avenue heading both west and east was the most popular idea during the community-comment period: Of the 13 attendees who spoke, four explicitly expressed their support, including Linda Filo, an art teacher at Eastside College Preparatory School.
“The right turn only is the way to go right here,” she said. “It seems like that would be the easiest, quickest right now. … I’m scared what’s gonna happen next.”
Others proposed a diverse array of ideas that were not included in the city’s initial report, such as the installation of fish-eye mirrors, speed tables and curb extensions. Most of these proposals, however, were dismissed by Rius and Dauterman, as they inadequately addressed the challenges posed by the intersection or failed to meet the requirements for approved traffic-control devices. This detractor mindset frustrated Ron Horn, a resident who lives close to the intersection.
“A goal — it can’t be, ‘Sorry, we can’t do this because of this,’ he said. “The goal should be no accidents at this intersection; even if it’s not attainable, you need to state a goal.” A commenter with the Zoom profile “coopert” reiterated the issue’s urgency, characterizing the situation as “a walking time bomb.”
Though contingent upon community feedback, the city plans on implementing short-term solutions — removing foliage and adding additional signage and pavement markings — during the summer. Larger projects, such as installing forced-turn islands, involve the Palo Alto Planning and Transportation Commission and require approval by the City Council. Rius hopes to go through these processes in the fall.
The city of Palo Alto encourages community members to continue submitting comments through the city’s website or reach out via email to schedule a meeting.
Comments
My neighbors worked for years to get the city to recognize the dangers on Middlefield between Lytton and Palo Alto Ave. Afters 4.5 yeas the road we reconfigured and included no right turns on Middlefield at Everett and Hawthorne. The signs are routinely ignored by drivers and there is never any enforcement in the area. These turn restrictions are only effective if they are enforced and there seems to be no coordination between the transportation office and police. In fact, as a pedestrian I have almost been hit on more than one occasion by a driver going the wrong way on Middlefield to circumvent the turn restriction.(Driving around the island is not that difficult.)
I will also point out that the report from the consultant hired to look at Middlefield and Lincoln indicates that there are not enough accidents to warrant traffic lights or other safety improvements. They undoubtedly used the SWITERS database (Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System) to look at accident totals and our research on the north end of Middlefield indicates that 3 out of 4 accidents are never reported. Sadly this is even the case when police are called to the accidents scene...no report is required. Bad data leads to bad choices.
Unless we improve our data collection so we track the reality that residents see everyday, we are unlikely to implement effective solutions.