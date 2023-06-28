City proposes right-turn-only islands, but no traffic signal, for Lincoln and Middlefield

The assessment advised against converting the intersection into a four-way stop, as it does not meet the California Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices’ primary criteria. Similarly, the intersection did not meet any of the warrants listed in the Federal Highway Administration’s manual for installing a traffic signal. According to Kamhi, these warrants ensure that a signal is necessary and the best possible solution.

On June 1, the city received transportation consultant TJKM’s intersection safety assessment that outlined potential changes that the city could implement. The report noted measures that could increase sight distances and proposed the addition of two forced-turn islands to restrict turning left onto Middlefield and crossing to continue on Lincoln, which would reduce potential conflict points.

In order to address residents’ safety concerns regarding the intersection at Lincoln Avenue and Middlefield Road, Palo Alto transportation staff have expressed their support for implementing conservative measures, such as parking restrictions on Middlefield and vegetation removal to improve visibility, in addition to longer-term solutions.

Others proposed a diverse array of ideas that were not included in the city’s initial report, such as the installation of fish-eye mirrors, speed tables and curb extensions. Most of these proposals, however, were dismissed by Rius and Dauterman, as they inadequately addressed the challenges posed by the intersection or failed to meet the requirements for approved traffic-control devices. This detractor mindset frustrated Ron Horn, a resident who lives close to the intersection.

“The right turn only is the way to go right here,” she said. “It seems like that would be the easiest, quickest right now. … I’m scared what’s gonna happen next.”

Among the city’s suggestions, adding in right-turn-only islands on Lincoln Avenue heading both west and east was the most popular idea during the community-comment period: Of the 13 attendees who spoke, four explicitly expressed their support, including Linda Filo, an art teacher at Eastside College Preparatory School.

The first 15 minutes of the meeting were spent reviewing the safety assessment and detailing the aforementioned proposals: Between January 2017 and December 2021, a total of 15 crashes were recorded at the intersection. The majority of these crashes were classified as broadside — or “T-bone” — collisions and were attributed to northbound traffic on Middlefield colliding with both eastbound and westbound traffic on Lincoln.

“There can be unintended consequences that occur if a traffic signal was installed without them,” he said. “Additional cut-through traffic could occur. It could cause additional speeding to occur on Lincoln; it can cause additional traffic.”

Though contingent upon community feedback, the city plans on implementing short-term solutions — removing foliage and adding additional signage and pavement markings — during the summer. Larger projects, such as installing forced-turn islands, involve the Palo Alto Planning and Transportation Commission and require approval by the City Council. Rius hopes to go through these processes in the fall.

“A goal — it can’t be, ‘Sorry, we can’t do this because of this,’ he said. “The goal should be no accidents at this intersection; even if it’s not attainable, you need to state a goal.” A commenter with the Zoom profile “coopert” reiterated the issue’s urgency, characterizing the situation as “a walking time bomb.”

City proposes right-turn-only islands, but no traffic signal, for Lincoln and Middlefield

Report: Intersection saw 15 crashes from 2017 to 2021