Palo Alto man arrested for attempted murder with lighter fluid, knife

A Palo Alto man has been arrested in southern California after he allegedly squirted lighter fluid on two restaurant workers and attempted to set them on fire, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office has reported.

Robert Haight, 61, entered a restaurant in the 400 block of East Avenida De Los Arboles in Thousand Oaks on June 25 at 2:05 p.m. and allegedly threw lighter fluid on an employee and attempted to set the man on fire in an unprovoked attack, the Sheriff's Office stated.

Haight then allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife and chased the employee through the business. The employee fled through a back door, according to the sheriff's department.

Haight followed the employee out of the business to the rear parking lot. A second employee confronted Haight and tried to intervene. Haight turned his attention to the second victim, also allegedly squirting lighter fluid on him. The second victim successfully defended himself and fought off Haight, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies from the Thousand Oaks Police Department responded to the scene and took Haight into custody without incident. He was transported to a local hospital and treated for injuries he sustained during his alleged assault of the two victims, who were ages 28 and 51.