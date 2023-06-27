News

City to host Lincoln and Middlefield intersection meeting tonight

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 27, 2023, 2:55 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A car on Lincoln Avenue at Middlefield Road (right) is forced to pull out beyond the curb to see approaching traffic. Sight impediments are causing crashes, residents say. Photo courtesy of Jeff Brown.

Concerns about frequent accidents that occur at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Middlefield Road in Palo Alto have prompted the city to hold a community meeting tonight, Tuesday, June 27, from 6 to 7 p.m.

The city is considering changes to the intersection and seeking residents' input. A consultant has issued a report with recommended changes based on a traffic data analysis.

Community input will help inform next steps, including council consideration of longer-term changes planned for later this summer or early fall, the city stated in a press release.

The consultant's report, including the assessment report, is posted at the cityofpaloalto.org.

The meeting will be held on Zoom at this link.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

City to host Lincoln and Middlefield intersection meeting tonight

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 27, 2023, 2:55 pm

Concerns about frequent accidents that occur at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Middlefield Road in Palo Alto have prompted the city to hold a community meeting tonight, Tuesday, June 27, from 6 to 7 p.m.

The city is considering changes to the intersection and seeking residents' input. A consultant has issued a report with recommended changes based on a traffic data analysis.

Community input will help inform next steps, including council consideration of longer-term changes planned for later this summer or early fall, the city stated in a press release.

The consultant's report, including the assessment report, is posted at the cityofpaloalto.org.

The meeting will be held on Zoom at this link.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.