City to host Lincoln and Middlefield intersection meeting tonight

Concerns about frequent accidents that occur at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Middlefield Road in Palo Alto have prompted the city to hold a community meeting tonight, Tuesday, June 27, from 6 to 7 p.m.

The city is considering changes to the intersection and seeking residents' input. A consultant has issued a report with recommended changes based on a traffic data analysis.

Community input will help inform next steps, including council consideration of longer-term changes planned for later this summer or early fall, the city stated in a press release.

The consultant's report, including the assessment report, is posted at the cityofpaloalto.org.

The meeting will be held on Zoom at this link.