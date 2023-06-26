Sheriff's office collects nearly 400 pounds of fireworks at Redwood City buyback event

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said it collected nearly 400 pounds of illegal fireworks during the county's first fireworks buy back event.

Held at the parking lot of 2500 Middlefield Road in Redwood City was a no-questions-asked opportunity for people to surrender fireworks of any kind for safe disposal.

The five-hour event was held by the sheriff's office and county supervisor Warren Slocum's office. Based on weight, up to $75 in cash was paid to people who turned in their fireworks.

The goal was to reduce the illegal use of fireworks throughout San Mateo County.

"The Fourth of July holiday is a great day to spend time with friends and family. It's also one of the busiest nights of the year for our patrol deputies," said San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus.