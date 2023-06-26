See photos showing progress of Highway 84 reconstruction project in Woodside

Work continues to fix a portion of roadway along Highway 84 in Woodside that shut down in early March because of a 250-foot landslide during a winter storm. The road is still set to reopen to one-way traffic by the end of July, according to Caltrans' weekly project update.
Current work includes:
• Lower slide stabilization
• Filling the southwest quadrant slide
• Culvert and vegetation control along Highway 84
• Painting 34 ground stabilization piles
• Additional drainage system repair and replacement work
Work that's been completed so far includes welding concrete ground stabilization piles together, according to the update.
During a May 19 town hall meeting in Woodside, residents urged the transit authority to reopen the road as soon as possible while critiquing Caltrans for not updating its project page website or communicating information on the slide repair via other channels. The two-lane road that runs through Woodside is a vital link between the Coastside and the Peninsula.
At the meeting, Caltrans officials revealed plans for a partial reopening, with one-way traffic control, in late July. Full reopening, with two-way traffic, is expected in late October.
The damaged area is east of Highway 35, and traffic has been detouring via Old La Honda and Kings Mountain roads. Since Highway 84 closed, Old La Honda Road has carried about three to five times the amount of average daily traffic that it did before the closure, according to vehicle counts collected by the town of Woodside.
A presentation from Caltrans on the closure can be viewed on YouTube.
To sign up for the newsletter, email [email protected]
The project website also has updates at dot.ca.gov.
Comments
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
15 hours ago
Registered user
15 hours ago
Thank you Caltran workers for repairing this road, we are appreciative.