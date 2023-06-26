News

See photos showing progress of Highway 84 reconstruction project in Woodside

One-way traffic reopening still set for July

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 26, 2023, 2:46 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Crews begin work on rock slope protection installation on June 14, 2023. Courtesy Caltrans.

Work continues to fix a portion of roadway along Highway 84 in Woodside that shut down in early March because of a 250-foot landslide during a winter storm. The road is still set to reopen to one-way traffic by the end of July, according to Caltrans' weekly project update.

Current work includes:

• Lower slide stabilization

• Filling the southwest quadrant slide

• Culvert and vegetation control along Highway 84

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

• Painting 34 ground stabilization piles

• Additional drainage system repair and replacement work

Work that's been completed so far includes welding concrete ground stabilization piles together, according to the update.

During a May 19 town hall meeting in Woodside, residents urged the transit authority to reopen the road as soon as possible while critiquing Caltrans for not updating its project page website or communicating information on the slide repair via other channels. The two-lane road that runs through Woodside is a vital link between the Coastside and the Peninsula.

At the meeting, Caltrans officials revealed plans for a partial reopening, with one-way traffic control, in late July. Full reopening, with two-way traffic, is expected in late October.

The damaged area is east of Highway 35, and traffic has been detouring via Old La Honda and Kings Mountain roads. Since Highway 84 closed, Old La Honda Road has carried about three to five times the amount of average daily traffic that it did before the closure, according to vehicle counts collected by the town of Woodside.

A presentation from Caltrans on the closure can be viewed on YouTube.

To sign up for the newsletter, email [email protected]

The project website also has updates at dot.ca.gov.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

See photos showing progress of Highway 84 reconstruction project in Woodside

One-way traffic reopening still set for July

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 26, 2023, 2:46 pm

Work continues to fix a portion of roadway along Highway 84 in Woodside that shut down in early March because of a 250-foot landslide during a winter storm. The road is still set to reopen to one-way traffic by the end of July, according to Caltrans' weekly project update.

Current work includes:

• Lower slide stabilization

• Filling the southwest quadrant slide

• Culvert and vegetation control along Highway 84

• Painting 34 ground stabilization piles

• Additional drainage system repair and replacement work

Work that's been completed so far includes welding concrete ground stabilization piles together, according to the update.

During a May 19 town hall meeting in Woodside, residents urged the transit authority to reopen the road as soon as possible while critiquing Caltrans for not updating its project page website or communicating information on the slide repair via other channels. The two-lane road that runs through Woodside is a vital link between the Coastside and the Peninsula.

At the meeting, Caltrans officials revealed plans for a partial reopening, with one-way traffic control, in late July. Full reopening, with two-way traffic, is expected in late October.

The damaged area is east of Highway 35, and traffic has been detouring via Old La Honda and Kings Mountain roads. Since Highway 84 closed, Old La Honda Road has carried about three to five times the amount of average daily traffic that it did before the closure, according to vehicle counts collected by the town of Woodside.

A presentation from Caltrans on the closure can be viewed on YouTube.

To sign up for the newsletter, email [email protected]

The project website also has updates at dot.ca.gov.

Comments

Old PA Resident
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
15 hours ago
Old PA Resident, Old Palo Alto
Registered user
15 hours ago

Thank you Caltran workers for repairing this road, we are appreciative.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.