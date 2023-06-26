See photos showing progress of Highway 84 reconstruction project in Woodside

• Painting 34 ground stabilization piles

• Additional drainage system repair and replacement work

Work that's been completed so far includes welding concrete ground stabilization piles together, according to the update.

During a May 19 town hall meeting in Woodside, residents urged the transit authority to reopen the road as soon as possible while critiquing Caltrans for not updating its project page website or communicating information on the slide repair via other channels. The two-lane road that runs through Woodside is a vital link between the Coastside and the Peninsula.

At the meeting, Caltrans officials revealed plans for a partial reopening, with one-way traffic control, in late July. Full reopening, with two-way traffic, is expected in late October.

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: Crews begin work on rock slope protection installation on June 14, 2023. Courtesy Caltrans. SLIDESHOW: Crews begin work on rock slope protection installation on June 14, 2023. Courtesy Caltrans. SLIDESHOW: Work on the rock slope protection installation and geotextile netting installation on Highway 84 on June 20, 2023. Courtesy Caltrans. SLIDESHOW: Caltrans crews work on rock slope protection installation and geotextile netting installation on June 20, 2023. Courtesy Caltrans. Previous Next

The damaged area is east of Highway 35, and traffic has been detouring via Old La Honda and Kings Mountain roads. Since Highway 84 closed, Old La Honda Road has carried about three to five times the amount of average daily traffic that it did before the closure, according to vehicle counts collected by the town of Woodside.

A presentation from Caltrans on the closure can be viewed on YouTube.

To sign up for the newsletter, email [email protected]

The project website also has updates at dot.ca.gov.