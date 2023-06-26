News

Public Agenda: Foothills Nature Preserve, Housing Element, parklets

Here's what Palo Alto's governmental bodies will be considering in the week of June 26

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 26, 2023, 2:54 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Here's what Palo Alto's governmental bodies will be considering in the week of June 26.

The lake at Foothills Nature Preserve in Palo Alto on Aug. 4, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council is on its summer break. Its next meeting will be on Aug. 7.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board is on its summer break.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to receive updates from the Palo Alto Recreational Foundation and the Friends of Palo Alto Parks. It also plans to receive a report on Safe Routes to School and discuss visiting levels and planned improvements at the Foothills Nature Preserve. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745. Read the agenda here.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider a request for a planned community (PC) amendment at 2901-2905 Middlefield Road/702 Ellsworth Place and discuss zone changes to implement Housing Element programs and to waive parklets from certain zoning requirements. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499. Read the agenda here.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Public Agenda: Foothills Nature Preserve, Housing Element, parklets

Here's what Palo Alto's governmental bodies will be considering in the week of June 26

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 26, 2023, 2:54 pm

Here's what Palo Alto's governmental bodies will be considering in the week of June 26.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council is on its summer break. Its next meeting will be on Aug. 7.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board is on its summer break.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to receive updates from the Palo Alto Recreational Foundation and the Friends of Palo Alto Parks. It also plans to receive a report on Safe Routes to School and discuss visiting levels and planned improvements at the Foothills Nature Preserve. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745. Read the agenda here.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider a request for a planned community (PC) amendment at 2901-2905 Middlefield Road/702 Ellsworth Place and discuss zone changes to implement Housing Element programs and to waive parklets from certain zoning requirements. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499. Read the agenda here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.