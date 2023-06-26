Public Agenda: Foothills Nature Preserve, Housing Element, parklets

Here's what Palo Alto's governmental bodies will be considering in the week of June 26.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council is on its summer break. Its next meeting will be on Aug. 7.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board is on its summer break.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to receive updates from the Palo Alto Recreational Foundation and the Friends of Palo Alto Parks. It also plans to receive a report on Safe Routes to School and discuss visiting levels and planned improvements at the Foothills Nature Preserve. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745. Read the agenda here.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to consider a request for a planned community (PC) amendment at 2901-2905 Middlefield Road/702 Ellsworth Place and discuss zone changes to implement Housing Element programs and to waive parklets from certain zoning requirements. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499. Read the agenda here.