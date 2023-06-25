Around Town: golfing in Midtown and playing with nature

In this week's Around Town column, learn about the latest golf course — in Midtown — and find out the latest goings on at Gamble Garden and the Children's Library.

GOLFING IN MIDTOWN … Afraid of testing your new swings at a public golf course? Want to hone your technique before making effortless birdies in front of friends? The new Dryvebox mobile golf simulator located behind the Baskin Robbins in Midtown Shopping Center has you covered. The mobile bay — which was originally located at 1954 Old Middlefield Way in Mountain View — started operating at its new location on May 15, according to the Dryvebox website. Though it looks like a standard trailer from the outside, the mobile golf bay includes a TrackMan golf simulator that allows players to try various courses and video equipment to analyze swings. Prospective golfers can book 1-hour lessons with a Dryvebox-trained golf coach for $100 or a professional golf instructor for $150-$250. Those looking for self-directed practice can also book the bay for $50 an hour. Midtown Baskin-Robbins manager Seng Kaing has observed a decent amount of foot traffic since the new tenant moved in a month prior. He attributes the simulator’s appeal to its ability to accommodate players’ busy schedules and easy accessibility for local residents. Kaing also noted that the mobile golf bay doesn’t have an exit date and believes that it will stay in Midtown as long as players keep golfing (virtually).

A GAMBOL AT GAMBLE GARDENS … Shining a “spotlight on that special connection between sun and leaf” is just one of the ways that the Elizabeth F. Gamble Garden is enticing visitors this summer. Along with monthly tours, the floral oasis offers a free semi-monthly event geared toward families on Saturdays — aptly called “Second Saturday” — that includes tours, nature hunts and gardening sessions centered around a theme. The next Second Saturday — on July 8, from 10 a.m. to noon — will focus on “bees and their role at Gamble,” according to the garden’s website. Volunteer garden guide Doug Kalish noted how Gamble’s setting in downtown Palo Alto attracts local residents. “It's just this wonderful little area of solitude and quietness, and it's a place where people can just come and relax,” he said. “It’s open during the daylight hours. It’s free; there’s no admission charge. And so I think people find it just as a respite, something that takes them out of the city.”

CYANOTYPE BONANZA … In 1842, scientist John Herschel discovered the cyanotype process and used it to reproduce his notes and drawings. A year later, botanist Anna Atkins used cyanotype to create an album of algae specimens. Cyanotypes start with applying a chemical solution to paper. The paper is then exposed to the sun, whose ultraviolet rays cause exposed portions to turn blue while the covered areas remain white. Finally, rinsing the paper in water deepens the blue, revealing the final print. As part of “What's Up Wednesday” this week, children at the Palo Alto Children’s Library emulated Herschel and Atkins by creating their own cyanotype prints. Participants were able to take full advantage of the mid-day sunshine by creating a variety of works with leaves, flowers and other foliage. Cubberley artist Adrienne Defendi had the idea for the event to give back to the Palo Alto community. “During COVID, there was a cyanotype bonanza,” she said. “Everyone could do it at home — it’s non-toxic, all you need is water to fix. It was just a beautiful project, so there’s been a whole new revival of cyanotype making.” Next week’s What’s Up Wednesday “Bubble Bonanza” invites those of all ages to decorate bubble wands and make large bubbles at Mitchell Park from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.