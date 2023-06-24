Police calls: Robbery at Midtown Safeway, missing juvenile located

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of June 10 - 16. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

According to Palo Alto police Lt. Brian Philip, the vehicle accident/injury did not result in any serious injuries. The Midtown Safeway robbery involved a female suspect who Philip said stole alcohol and verbally threatened employees. The located missing person was a juvenile who was found on a related call for service and returned to his family. During the grand theft on June 9, a laptop was stolen from a table at Coupa Cafe in downtown Palo Alto while the owner was in the establishment.

Arrests

Total people arrested — 26

Violence Related

El Camino Real, 5/26, 3:31 a.m.; Sexual assault — sexual battery by restraint

343 Cowper Street, 6/5, 8:13 p.m.; Battery — simple