Police calls: Robbery at Midtown Safeway, missing juvenile located

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of June 10 - 16. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.
According to Palo Alto police Lt. Brian Philip, the vehicle accident/injury did not result in any serious injuries. The Midtown Safeway robbery involved a female suspect who Philip said stole alcohol and verbally threatened employees. The located missing person was a juvenile who was found on a related call for service and returned to his family. During the grand theft on June 9, a laptop was stolen from a table at Coupa Cafe in downtown Palo Alto while the owner was in the establishment.
Arrests
Total people arrested — 26
Violence Related
El Camino Real, 5/26, 3:31 a.m.; Sexual assault — sexual battery by restraint
343 Cowper Street, 6/5, 8:13 p.m.; Battery — simple
Sand Hill Road, 6/11, 12:14 p.m.; Battery — simple
El Camino Real, 6/11, 3:59 p.m.; Battery — aggravated
300 Curtner Ave., 6/12, 1:35 a.m.; Battery — on person - simple
2811 Middlefield Road, 6/12, 5:18 p.m.; Robbery
Geng Road, 6/14, 4 a.m.; Battery — simple
Theft Related
Appropriate lost property — 1
Burglary — 4
Fraud — 3
Grand theft — 5
Identity theft — 1
Petty theft — 5
Shoplifting — 2
Alcohol or Drug Related
Drinking in public — 1
Driving under the influence — 2
Possession of paraphernalia — 1
Under influence of drugs — 2
Vehicle Related
Auto theft — 1
Driving w/ suspended license — 1
Display unlawful registration — 1
Hit and run — 3
Parking/driving violation — 3
Reckless evading — 1
Theft from auto — 2
Theft of vehicle parts — 2
Vehicle accident/injury — 1
Vehicle accident/no injury — 1
Miscellaneous
Disorderly conduct — 1
Disturbing/annoying calls — 1
Found property — 2
Located missing person — 1
Lost property — 4
Mental health evaluation — 3
Outside assist — 1
Outside warrant arrest — 3
Property for destruction — 1
Public nuisance — 1
Suspicious circumstances — 4
Vandalism — 3
Warrant arrest — 4
