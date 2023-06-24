News

Police calls: Robbery at Midtown Safeway, missing juvenile located

A roundup of incidents reported to law enforcement

by Emma Donelly-Higgins / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Jun 24, 2023, 9:38 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

A Palo Alto Police Department vehicle is parked on Forest Avenue outside the department's headquarters on Sept. 11, 2019. Photo by Veronica Weber.

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of June 10 - 16. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

According to Palo Alto police Lt. Brian Philip, the vehicle accident/injury did not result in any serious injuries. The Midtown Safeway robbery involved a female suspect who Philip said stole alcohol and verbally threatened employees. The located missing person was a juvenile who was found on a related call for service and returned to his family. During the grand theft on June 9, a laptop was stolen from a table at Coupa Cafe in downtown Palo Alto while the owner was in the establishment.

Arrests

Total people arrested — 26

Violence Related

El Camino Real, 5/26, 3:31 a.m.; Sexual assault — sexual battery by restraint

343 Cowper Street, 6/5, 8:13 p.m.; Battery — simple

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Sand Hill Road, 6/11, 12:14 p.m.; Battery — simple

El Camino Real, 6/11, 3:59 p.m.; Battery — aggravated

300 Curtner Ave., 6/12, 1:35 a.m.; Battery — on person - simple

2811 Middlefield Road, 6/12, 5:18 p.m.; Robbery

Geng Road, 6/14, 4 a.m.; Battery — simple

Theft Related

Appropriate lost property — 1

Burglary — 4

Fraud — 3

Grand theft — 5

Identity theft — 1

Petty theft — 5

Shoplifting — 2

Alcohol or Drug Related

Drinking in public — 1

Driving under the influence — 2

Possession of paraphernalia — 1

Under influence of drugs — 2

Vehicle Related

Auto theft — 1

Driving w/ suspended license — 1

Display unlawful registration — 1

Hit and run — 3

Parking/driving violation — 3

Reckless evading — 1

Theft from auto — 2

Theft of vehicle parts — 2

Vehicle accident/injury — 1

Vehicle accident/no injury — 1

Miscellaneous

Disorderly conduct — 1

Disturbing/annoying calls — 1

Found property — 2

Located missing person — 1

Lost property — 4

Mental health evaluation — 3

Outside assist — 1

Outside warrant arrest — 3

Property for destruction — 1

Public nuisance — 1

Suspicious circumstances — 4

Vandalism — 3

Warrant arrest — 4

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Police calls: Robbery at Midtown Safeway, missing juvenile located

A roundup of incidents reported to law enforcement

by Emma Donelly-Higgins / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Jun 24, 2023, 9:38 am

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the week of June 10 - 16. Details can be found in the Palo Alto police blotter.

According to Palo Alto police Lt. Brian Philip, the vehicle accident/injury did not result in any serious injuries. The Midtown Safeway robbery involved a female suspect who Philip said stole alcohol and verbally threatened employees. The located missing person was a juvenile who was found on a related call for service and returned to his family. During the grand theft on June 9, a laptop was stolen from a table at Coupa Cafe in downtown Palo Alto while the owner was in the establishment.

Arrests

Total people arrested — 26

Violence Related

El Camino Real, 5/26, 3:31 a.m.; Sexual assault — sexual battery by restraint

343 Cowper Street, 6/5, 8:13 p.m.; Battery — simple

Sand Hill Road, 6/11, 12:14 p.m.; Battery — simple

El Camino Real, 6/11, 3:59 p.m.; Battery — aggravated

300 Curtner Ave., 6/12, 1:35 a.m.; Battery — on person - simple

2811 Middlefield Road, 6/12, 5:18 p.m.; Robbery

Geng Road, 6/14, 4 a.m.; Battery — simple

Theft Related

Appropriate lost property — 1

Burglary — 4

Fraud — 3

Grand theft — 5

Identity theft — 1

Petty theft — 5

Shoplifting — 2

Alcohol or Drug Related

Drinking in public — 1

Driving under the influence — 2

Possession of paraphernalia — 1

Under influence of drugs — 2

Vehicle Related

Auto theft — 1

Driving w/ suspended license — 1

Display unlawful registration — 1

Hit and run — 3

Parking/driving violation — 3

Reckless evading — 1

Theft from auto — 2

Theft of vehicle parts — 2

Vehicle accident/injury — 1

Vehicle accident/no injury — 1

Miscellaneous

Disorderly conduct — 1

Disturbing/annoying calls — 1

Found property — 2

Located missing person — 1

Lost property — 4

Mental health evaluation — 3

Outside assist — 1

Outside warrant arrest — 3

Property for destruction — 1

Public nuisance — 1

Suspicious circumstances — 4

Vandalism — 3

Warrant arrest — 4

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.