News

Frozen fruit products sold at 6 major retailers voluntarily recalled

Uploaded: Sat, Jun 24, 2023, 5:24 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Trader Joe's at 3903 Santa Rita Road in Pleasanton in 2017. Photo by Jeb Bing.

Frozen fruit products including cherries and blueberries sold at six major retailers have been voluntarily recalled for possible Listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration shared on its website Wednesday.

The products, sold at Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target and Aldi stores, along with Associated Wholesale Grocers, were voluntarily recalled by Sunrise Growers Inc., a subsidiary of global natural food company SunOpta Inc. The company's announcement of the recall was shared on the FDA website.

The products are linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier, the company said.

There is a potential for the products to be linked to Listeria monocytogenes contamination, which can cause infections in people, the FDA said.

The announcement instructed consumers to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Consumers seeking information may email [email protected] or call 888-490-5591 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time. Detailed information is also available on the FDA website.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local health news. Become a member today.
Join

Frozen fruit products sold at 6 major retailers voluntarily recalled

Uploaded: Sat, Jun 24, 2023, 5:24 pm

Frozen fruit products including cherries and blueberries sold at six major retailers have been voluntarily recalled for possible Listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration shared on its website Wednesday.

The products, sold at Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target and Aldi stores, along with Associated Wholesale Grocers, were voluntarily recalled by Sunrise Growers Inc., a subsidiary of global natural food company SunOpta Inc. The company's announcement of the recall was shared on the FDA website.

The products are linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier, the company said.

There is a potential for the products to be linked to Listeria monocytogenes contamination, which can cause infections in people, the FDA said.

The announcement instructed consumers to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund.

Consumers seeking information may email [email protected] or call 888-490-5591 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time. Detailed information is also available on the FDA website.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.