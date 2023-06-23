Above and beyond: See the 2023 Peninsula Photo Contest winning images

A group of pigeons dancing around an accordionist. Icy leaves resting on a crispy field of grass. A celebration on the gridiron of the Palo Alto High School Vikings. The winning images of the 2023 Peninsula Photo Contest celebrate the diversity of the “decisive moment” (to quote the celebrated Henri Cartier-Bresson).

Though the majority of the images were taken in California, even the few made abroad shine a light on what happens when photographers do what they do best: observe. This collection of images asserts that meaningful work is created when the random elements around us fall into place all at once and we’re there to watch and capture it.

One photographer caught the instant an oryx looked in their direction on a sand dune in the Namibian desert. Another captured a bright and colorful fleeting moment on a film set, made all the more interesting by the actors’ contrastingly distant expressions.

For more than two decades, the Palo Alto Weekly and Palo Alto Art Center have teamed up to bring exposure to images taken by budding and professional photographers of all ages through the annual Peninsula Photo Contest, which includes entries from anyone who works, lives or attends school in the 650 area code, from Daly City to Sunnyvale.

This year, the judges reviewed 1,112 images, submitted by 222 adults and youth photographers, in six categories: Abstract, Landscapes, Moments, Portraits, Travel and Wildlife.