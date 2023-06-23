News

Above and beyond: See the 2023 Peninsula Photo Contest winning images

This year’s pictures capture chance encounters, abstract scenes and everyday life.

by Magali Gauthier / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 23, 2023, 7:51 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Andrew F. Pierce's "Pretty as a Picture" won the 2023 Peninsula Photo Contest category of Travel in the Adult division. A judge said of it: "The image works on many levels. On one level, it’s a visual joke. On another, it documents the beauty and serenity of Tomales Bay."

A group of pigeons dancing around an accordionist. Icy leaves resting on a crispy field of grass. A celebration on the gridiron of the Palo Alto High School Vikings. The winning images of the 2023 Peninsula Photo Contest celebrate the diversity of the “decisive moment” (to quote the celebrated Henri Cartier-Bresson).

Though the majority of the images were taken in California, even the few made abroad shine a light on what happens when photographers do what they do best: observe. This collection of images asserts that meaningful work is created when the random elements around us fall into place all at once and we’re there to watch and capture it.

One photographer caught the instant an oryx looked in their direction on a sand dune in the Namibian desert. Another captured a bright and colorful fleeting moment on a film set, made all the more interesting by the actors’ contrastingly distant expressions.

For more than two decades, the Palo Alto Weekly and Palo Alto Art Center have teamed up to bring exposure to images taken by budding and professional photographers of all ages through the annual Peninsula Photo Contest, which includes entries from anyone who works, lives or attends school in the 650 area code, from Daly City to Sunnyvale.

This year, the judges reviewed 1,112 images, submitted by 222 adults and youth photographers, in six categories: Abstract, Landscapes, Moments, Portraits, Travel and Wildlife.

The 12 winning photographers and 13 honorable mentions, which were taken between 2018 and 2023, are on display at the Palo Alto Art Center, 1313 Newell Road from now through Aug. 19.

To see the winning photographs online, what went into creating them and why the judges thought they were prize-worthy, go to The Six Fifty.

“Ice Frosted Morning” by Chloe Wu won best Landscape in the Youth division of the 2023 Peninsula Photo Contest. Said one judge: "Wonderful evocation of the morning sun starting to warm up a frosty landscape. ... The blurred background enhances the feel that the sun’s warmth is approaching but not yet present."

The 12 winning photographers and 13 honorable mentions, which were taken between 2018 and 2023, are on display at the Palo Alto Art Center, 1313 Newell Road from now through Aug. 19.

To see the winning photographs online, what went into creating them and why the judges thought they were prize-worthy, go to The Six Fifty.

