Ultrasound technician arrested for sexual battery

A Stanford Health Care ultrasound technician has been arrested by Palo Alto police for allegedly sexually assaulting two male patients. Police are seeking other possible victims, they said in a June 22 press release.
The technician, Mitchell Van Vu, 56, is alleged to have committed six counts of sexual battery against the two adult male victims.
Police received a call from a man in his 40s on April 10 at about 5:21 p.m., who reported he had been sexually assaulted about two weeks earlier by a male ultrasound technician while an in-patient at Stanford Health Care at 500 Pasteur Drive. The victim said the technician had fondled his genitals during ultrasound procedures on two separate occasions. Police identified and contacted Vu and completed a crime report with the assistance of hospital staff.
On Tuesday, May 16, at about 1:09 p.m. police received a call from a different man in his 40s who also reported he had been sexually assaulted the previous day by Vu while an in-patient at Stanford Health Care. The victim said Vu had fondled his genitals during an ultrasound procedure. He reported the incident to hospital staff right away and contacted police the next day. Hospital administrators placed Vu on administrative leave.
Detectives investigated both incidents with the cooperation of hospital staff and noted distinct similarities between the statements of the two victims. Medical personnel completed a forensic medical examination on the second victim since the assault had occurred recently.
A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge signed an arrest warrant for Vu for six felony counts of sexual battery — four for the first victim, two for the second victim. On Wednesday, June 21, detectives arrested Vu without incident at his home in Bay Point, California.
Police booked Vu into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on the warrant. Detectives believe it is possible that other victims may exist and encourage anyone who thinks they might have been sexually assaulted by Vu during a medical procedure to contact the department immediately at 650-329-2413.
Vu previously worked at other hospitals in the Bay Area and in Cincinnati, Ohio. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
