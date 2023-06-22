Ultrasound technician arrested for sexual battery

A Stanford Health Care ultrasound technician has been arrested by Palo Alto police for allegedly sexually assaulting two male patients. Police are seeking other possible victims, they said in a June 22 press release.

The technician, Mitchell Van Vu, 56, is alleged to have committed six counts of sexual battery against the two adult male victims.

Police received a call from a man in his 40s on April 10 at about 5:21 p.m., who reported he had been sexually assaulted about two weeks earlier by a male ultrasound technician while an in-patient at Stanford Health Care at 500 Pasteur Drive. The victim said the technician had fondled his genitals during ultrasound procedures on two separate occasions. Police identified and contacted Vu and completed a crime report with the assistance of hospital staff.

On Tuesday, May 16, at about 1:09 p.m. police received a call from a different man in his 40s who also reported he had been sexually assaulted the previous day by Vu while an in-patient at Stanford Health Care. The victim said Vu had fondled his genitals during an ultrasound procedure. He reported the incident to hospital staff right away and contacted police the next day. Hospital administrators placed Vu on administrative leave.

Detectives investigated both incidents with the cooperation of hospital staff and noted distinct similarities between the statements of the two victims. Medical personnel completed a forensic medical examination on the second victim since the assault had occurred recently.