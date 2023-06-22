News

Traffic advisory for El Camino and Embarcadero

Caltrans works to repair signals after solo crash takes them out Wednesday night

by Bay City News staff / Bay City News Service

UPDATE: The traffic lights at El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road have been fully fixed, Palo Alto police stated in a 12:40 p.m. tweet.

The intersection of El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road in Palo Alto, at Town & Country Village, continues to be without fully functioning traffic signals Thursday morning, Palo Alto police are reporting.

In this file photo, cars enter the intersection at Embarcadero Road and El Camino Real in Palo Alto in 2015. Photo by Veronica Weber.

A solo car crash Wednesday evening took out the signal lights, police said in an alert sent about 7:45 p.m.

Caltrans crews worked overnight to restore service, but as of 7:15 a.m. Thursday, the lights are only flashing red in all directions.

Caltrans controls the lights on El Camino Real, which is also State Route 82.

Police are advising drivers to treat the intersection as a four-way stop and avoid the area if possible.

Comments

4 hours ago
4 hours ago

I had to laugh when I read this and recalled former Palo Alto Transportation head Jaime Rodriquez's long-standing promise to convene a panel of "stakeholders" to look at traffic light timing at this intersection after countless drivers got stuck in the middle of this intersection.

This was after it took him 8+ years to start addressing the other problematic light in that area -- the one near Paly and Town & Country stayed red even when there were no kids at school -- every night and every weekend and every summer -- which is a lot of time people spent fuming at the inertia.

Undoubtedly this will all be fixed when Casti starts construction and if Churchill gets closed.

