Police: Dog attack leaves 1-year-old with severe injuries in East Palo Alto

Child taken to the hospital for treatment after getting bitten on Schembri Lane

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 22, 2023, 8:46 am 0
A 1-year-old child suffered severe injuries and was taken to a hospital after being bitten by a dog in East Palo Alto on Tuesday evening, according to the East Palo Alto Police Department.

Stock photo courtesy Getty Images.

Police responded to the incident on the 800 block of Schembri Lane at about 7:22 p.m., the department said in a press release. Officers took actions to secure the aggressive dog and ensure the 1-year-old child’s safety.

Emergency responders from the Menlo Park Fire District and American Medical Response provided medical aid and transported the child to a nearby medical facility for treatment, according to the police.

The dog has been removed from its home by animal control officers from the Peninsula Humane Society and is currently under the care of animal control pending further investigation, police said.

Police said they are closely monitoring the child’s condition and are asking residents to keep the family in their thoughts and "respect their privacy during this challenging time."

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about this incident is urged to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department by sending an anonymous email to [email protected], sending an anonymous text to 650-409-6792 or leaving an anonymous voicemail at 650-409-6792.

Gennady Sheyner
 
Gennady Sheyner covers the City Hall beat in Palo Alto as well as regional politics, with a special focus on housing and transportation. Before joining the Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com in 2008, he covered breaking news and local politics for the Waterbury Republican-American, a daily newspaper in Connecticut. Read more >>

