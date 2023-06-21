School board gives Superintendent Don Austin's performance a passing grade

The petitioners against Austin said he doesn't listen to the community and makes unilateral decisions without parental input, including the recent closure of two moderate/severe special education classrooms at Ohlone and Escondido elementary schools. His opponents said this decision prevents students with disabilities from accessing the district's "choice" schools, which run special programs.

A group of six parents wrote a letter in support of Austin, however, pointing to many strides in the district that have been student-centered, including comprehensive mental health services, improved mathematics programs, after-school on-campus child care that is accessible to students of all income levels and an equity-in-literacy program that is showing positive results.

Austin has been the subject of a demand for his removal by 580 people in the school community, who signed a petition , including teachers, parents and students. They alleged he has behaved toward community members in ways that are intimidating and bullying. Few examples have come to light publicly, a situation that some of his opponents say is due to fear of retaliation.

The five-member board made the decision unanimously, which automatically extends his contract through 2027. The board didn't provide further information on the deliberation and restricted public comment on the subject because the performance review and vote were held in closed session.

He previously said a third-party investigator would review the JLS incident starting on June 9 to find out how the district could improve its responses. Eleven additional behavioral aides will be hired and brought into the elementary schools to help diffuse tense situations, he said.

The district was recently rocked by an assault on two teachers by a student in a special education class at Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School, which resulted in serious injuries. The incident was one of many behavior issues the district has dealt with in the schools. Teachers have come before the school board to express their concern for their welfare and that of the students. The disruptions in classes have made it difficult to teach students, and teacher morale is low, they said.

He has also angered parents and students who want a multivariable calculus class with a Foothill College instructor to be taught during regular bell times rather than after school and for credit to be applied to the students' high school grade-point averages. School administrators say the class can receive college, but not high school, credit because the college instructors lack state qualifications to teach in the high school.

Austin has said, however, that the classes are being relocated to two other elementary schools for the sake of the students: At the new schools, grades will be split in two tranches — K-2 and grades 3-5 —for more age-appropriate, targeted learning rather than all lumped together.

School board gives Superintendent Don Austin's performance a passing grade

His contract will extend another year through 2027