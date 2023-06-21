Police investigate strong-arm robbery at Town & Country

A woman was robbed during the daytime in the Town & Country Village Shopping Center parking lot on Tuesday, June 20, prompting a police investigation.

The strong-arm robbery occurred at 3:45 p.m. at the center, located at 855 El Camino Real in Palo Alto. Police dispatchers received a call from a woman in her 50s at about 4:52 p.m. alerting them to the crime.

The woman was placing shopping bags in her car when she felt someone pulling on her cross-body purse from behind. She turned around and was confronted by a 6-foot-tall, approximately 200-pound muscular man who demanded her wallet, she told police. She handed over the wallet and the suspect ran south through the parking lot, Palo Alto police said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

The woman was not physically injured, and the robber is unknown and at large. She returned home before calling the police.

Police said they would release a sketch of the suspect as soon as possible if the victim can work with a police artist. The victim additionally described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s. He was clean shaven and was wearing a black beanie, black sweatshirt and black pants.