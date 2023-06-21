Obituaries: Local residents who have died recently

Local residents who have died recently include:

• Donald Hayler, 84, a Palo Alto resident and avid reader who played basketball and soccer, grew up in San Diego and worked for Stanford Health and Fujitsu, on May 10.

• Wayne O. Hoy, 81, who worked for Palo Alto Unified School District for nearly 40 years, teaching photography and art history, on May 6.

• Pauline Agatha Layer, 84, a longtime Bay Area resident who was born in Paris, started her teaching career in a two-room schoolhouse in Indiana and went on to teach Spanish at West Portal Elementary in San Francisco and Phillips Brooks School in Menlo Park, on May 27.

• Thomas Howard Bredt, 82, a Menlo Park resident who earned a doctorate in computer science from Stanford University and whose career included teaching at Stanford, being an engineering manager at Hewlett-Packard, a vice president of the Information Systems group at Dataquest and partner at Menlo Ventures, on Dec. 9, 2022.