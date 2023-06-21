Fire crews respond to south Palo Alto Eichler fire

He said it seemed like the fire started along the fence between his and his neighbor's property at 3505 Evergreen. The flames started small and got bigger, he said.

The four-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2,000 square foot Eichler home was sold in April for $3,328,000, according to the site Redfin. It was built in 1957.

Klein said the house had been renovated and that his new neighbors had just moved in, in May.

It is not yet known whether the blaze started in the Evergreen Eichler's garage and spread to the vegetation and fence outside or if it started along the fence and then spread into the garage, Blackshire said. An investigator is on scene.

In addition to the garage, a bedroom inside the home has been damaged by light smoke and fire, Blackshire said. Klein's home has damage to the exterior siding of the house and the shared fence.

No one was injured in the emergency. Police initially evacuated surrounding homes, including those behind the residence, after the fire broke out, Palo Alto police Lt. Brian Philip said.

Gas and electrical were shut down, according to fire radio dispatch. Fire crews searched the home twice to make sure no one was inside.

By noon, the fire crews were addressing smoldering along the fence line, radio dispatches reported.

Crews clearing out charred debris after the fire was put out pulled out a smoldering sleeping bag that ignited in the driveway.

Firefighters were going to remain on scene to make sure nothing reignited, they said.

The cause of the blaze and cost of the damage isn't yet known. By about 1:30 p.m., a fire inspector was letting the occupants return to the main residence, but the supporting timbers in the garage appeared to be compromised.