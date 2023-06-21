Arts briefs: Jazz in Palo Alto and Mountain View, Friday Night at the Art Center, Indian classical dance

The Palo Alto Art Center hosts a reception to celebrate “Earth,” the center’s new exhibit opening June 24. The show, featuring 34 northern California-based artists who create work in a variety of media, is the final installment of the center’s “Climate Connections” series, focusing on the intersections between artistry, leadership and climate activism. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists while sipping on cocktails designed specifically to honor the earth-focused theme of the reception. And for those who find themselves creatively inspired by "Earth," the event offers opportunities for guests to make art themselves.

June 23, 6-8 p.m. at the Palo Alto Art Center, 1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto. Admission is free. eventbrite.com.

Himansee Katragadda and Navia Natarajan dance recital

The Cubberley Community Center stage features an afternoon of Indian classical dance on Saturday, featuring a double-bill in two different dance styles. Dancer Himansee Katragadda will begin the recital with a traditional presentation of Kuchipudi, a form of classical dance from the southeastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. Kuchipudi is known for its fast footwork and dramatic retellings of religious, mythological and popular stories through movement. Katragadda will be followed by Navia Natarajan, an acclaimed performer of Bharatanatyam, a style of classical dance from India’s southernmost state, Tamil Nadu. Natarajan will present her recent production, “VirodhAbhAsa,” a thought-provoking and introspective investigation of the nature of paradox and our relationship with it. Through choreography that features precise rhythmic exposition and subtle emotional expressions, Natarajan’s recital looks to be visually striking food for thought. The performance is presented by veteran Indian classical dance organization Yuva Bharati.

June 24, 4-6:30 p.m. at the Cubberley Theater, 4120 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. Tickets are $25. yuvabharati.org.

Dayna Stephens Quartet

Local jazz lovers: you are in for a treat this weekend. Saxophone player Dayna Stephens and his quartet will bring infectious grooves and masterfully improvised solos to the Community School of Music and Arts in a free concert on Saturday, June 24. An acclaimed composer, Stephens is known for his modern, eclectic approach to melody, particularly through sharp and thrilling improvisation, and his fascination with nontraditional rhythmic patterns, often played in musical conversations with his collaborators. Stephens also will be seen later this summer performing at the Stanford Jazz Festival with drummer Anthony Fung in their electronic band Pluto Juice.

June 24, 7:30 p.m. at the Tateuchi Hall at the Community School of Music and Arts, 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View. Tickets are free. arts4all.org.