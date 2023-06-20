Need a lift? Curb-to-curb, on-demand service launches in East Palo Alto, Belle Haven

“Innovation economy is so on-demand, so to be able to have SamTrans come in and actually provide a service where residents can call and be picked up is a huge difference,” Gauthier said.

On June 16, SamTrans invited news organizations and city officials to ride the new vehicle. The towering minivan had a sleek design that sported SamTrans' iconic red and blue. Inside could accommodate about 10 people, was air-conditioned, and had a wheelchair lift.

Ride Plus passengers will be able to book a curb-to-curb ride to their destination through the Ride Plus app or or a quick phone call, as long as the journey is within Ride Plus zones.

SamTrans launched its new microtransit service, called Ride Plus, in Menlo Park's Belle Haven neighborhood and East Palo Alto and in the Coastside communities of Half Moon Bay and El Granada on June 18.

Ride Plus is included in the new SamTrans two-year budget, which will also include electric buses and improvements to the existing bus service.

Starting Aug. 1, Ride Plus will charge the same fixed fee as the local bus service and can be paid for with the Clipper app or bus passes. Bus fares are $2.25 for adults without a Clipper account and as low as $1 for youth, seniors and others eligible for discounted fares who pay via Clipper.

Both the history of the communities of Belle Haven and East Palo Alto as underserved and the difficulty of implementing fixed-route transit there were reasons why SamTrans decided to try the microtransit model, according to Mahmoud Abunie, SamTrans’s public affairs specialist.

Wolosin said she is interested in expanding the program to go beyond the current Ride Plus zone to connect Belle Haven to the rest of Menlo Park.

“I think it's really helping to treat all of our residents with dignity and access to services and places that they need to go.” she said.

Menlo Park Mayor Jen Wolosin welcomed the new service and said Ride Plus can meet the needs of Belle Haven residents who are transit-dependent.

Need a lift? Curb-to-curb, on-demand service launches in East Palo Alto, Belle Haven

Rides are free through July 31, then cost the same as SamTrans bus ticket