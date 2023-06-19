New budget reflects Palo Alto's strong recovery, high ambitions

In some cases, it goes well beyond the pre-pandemic levels. The budget adds 45 new positions, of which 33 would be in the general fund. Altogether, it sets the city's staffing level at 1,063 full-time-equivalent positions, more than 1,018 in the current year and more than 1,034 just before the pandemic. The new positions include, among others, engineers who will help implement the expansion of the city's dark fiber network, librarians who will enable extended hours local libraries and planners who will assist with permit reviews and code enforcement.

The budget includes a $279-million general fund, which pays for most city services aside from utilities, and a five-year capital program that devotes more than $1 billion to near-term projects like the reconstruction of Fire Station 4 at Mitchell Park and longer-term ones like grade separation at Churchill Avenue, Meadow Drive and Charleston Road.

The $1-billion budget that the City Council approved by a 6-1 vote, with Council member Greg Tanaka dissenting, reflects the city's strong recovery from the economic downturn that began in the early days of the pandemic and that prompted council members to make $40 million in budget cuts. Now, things are once again looking up. With tax receipts on the rise in every major category and voters approving two revenue measures last November, the council adopted a budget for fiscal year 2024 that includes longer library hours, more police officers and dispatchers and additional funding for art programs, transitional housing and grants to nonprofits.

Coming off a three-year period of austerity and anxiety, Palo Alto officials jubilantly adopted on Monday a budget that restores most of the services that they had cut during the pandemic and that kick-starts expensive efforts such as grid upgrades and rail redesign.

"This is really a budget that returns our services to our prior levels and addresses some of the key forward-looking needs that we have," Burt said.

But while tax revenues have helped the council balance the books, so did the voters. Last November, residents passed two revenue measures that, respectively, instituted a business tax and reaffirmed the city's historic practice of transferring revenues from the gas utility to the general fund. Council member Pat Burt, who helped review the budget as chair of the council's Finance Committee, expressed appreciation to voters for approving Measures K and L and, in doing so, allowing the council to restore and maintain service levels.

With the exception of Tanaka, who continued on Monday his perennial tradition of voting against the city budget, council members endorsed the document with great cheer and little debate. Council member Ed Lauing pointed at the strong growth in key revenue categories, with sales- , hotel- and property taxes all on an upward trajectory. Staff is projecting that General Fund revenues will grow by $22.2 million, or 9.3%, between 2023 and 2024, according to the budget.

The budget also adds $2.5 million to the transitional-housing development that will go up at 1237 San Antonio Road, near the Baylands. This will allow the city and its partner, LiveMoves, to pay for features such as a photovoltaic system and decorative fencing, elements that were removed earlier this year as part of a plan to contain project costs. And it adds $150,000 to the Human Services Resource Allocation Process, the city's grant program for local nonprofits.

"We're adding significantly to staff to manage that and I think that's the right thing to do because we have to do it," Lauing said.

Lauing acknowledged the risk of an economic recession denting the city's economic outlook, but noted that the city will have a chance to adjust the budget mid-year if necessary. Some of the new expenditures, he said, were necessary to advance "generational" projects that the city has to undertake. These include upgrading the grid to accommodate widespread electrification (a key component of the city's sustainability plan); redesigning the rail crossings to prepare for a increasing train ridership; and adding more legal and planing staff to recent housing mandates from Sacramento.

But others argued that the budget, while optimistic, isn't overly ambitious. While revenue projections are looking good at this moment, the council plans to return in six months and reconsider some elements of the spending plan in light of the economic situation at that time.

"Our expenses are growing faster than our revenues and that's not a good situation," Tanaka said. "Really, we should figure out how to make ends meet, but I know I'm in the minority here."

Tanaka balked at the budget proposal and criticized it for excessive spending. He specifically criticized the document for including too many management positions and suggested that the city's new positions should be in areas that are "directly serving the public."

New budget reflects Palo Alto's strong recovery, high ambitions

With revenues flowing, city adopts spending plan that includes 'generational' projects like dark-fiber expansion, grade separation