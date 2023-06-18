Letters to the editor: Pope-Chaucer Bridge and students' voices

The SFCJPA Plan divided the project into phases. Phase 1 was to reduce the risk of flooding in East Palo Alto. The channel was widened, levees were built and the culvert under U.S. Highway 101 was enlarged.

The PCB in its present form was built by the city of Palo Alto. The law is clear that the city is liable for flood damage resulting from the diversion of water caused by the PCB. A lawsuit filed by some 20 families due to damage done by the 1998 flood was settled out of court for $3.5 million, mostly paid by the city.

The San Francisquito Creek Joint Power Authority Board (SFCJPA) is discussing delaying the replacement of the Pope-Chaucer Bridge (PCB). While it's good to consider the effects of the increase in flow downstream from the location of the PCB, it should be recognized that any delay in removing the bridge comes at a price.

If city government prefers the interests of downstream owners over its residents who remain at risk from flooding caused by PCB, it should be prepared to compensate its residents who are damaged as a result. In the event of a flood as large as the 1998 flood, the city would be facing a lawsuit, with judgment in the amount of tens of millions of dollars, which cost would be borne by all taxpayers including those that sued.

Phase 3 would be the replacement of the PCB. Until then, residents of Palo Alto and Menlo Park remain at risk, and the City remains exposed to the risk of liability for flood damage.

As a journalistic entity, Palo Alto Weekly has a responsibility to accurately portray the issues that it covers. We are concerned by the lack of commitment to this principle in recent writing and hope that it will be prioritized in the future. Students are prepared and willing to comment more on this issue, and yet we have not been represented at all.

Students are already making attempts to make sure their voices are included, but they are being completely ignored. As a result, the conflict is being completely misrepresented as an argument solely between parents and PAUSD. The district has used this to stereotype interested students as victims of toxic parental pressure.

As current students at Gunn High School, we are concerned by the lack of student representation in articles and discussions around multivariable calculus. The subtitle of the recent article about the issue, “Some Palo Alto Unified parents upset that multivariable calculus class will be offered after school,” is an egregious misrepresentation of the conflict. While parents are rightfully concerned that the course will not be offered, they are concerned primarily because students have expressed interest in the course and their needs are not being adequately accommodated.

We urge your readers to reconsider the way that they think about students in the district. We are not being pressured by our parents, nor are we college-obsessed or excessively competitive. We are not interested in taking multivariable calculus for the purpose of improving our college applications; rather, we are genuinely interested in learning challenging and engaging math content.

Letters to the editor: Pope-Chaucer Bridge and students' voices