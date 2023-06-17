Around Town: A forgotten piece of history, an interesting budget proposal and a $182,000 window restoration grant

In this week’s Around Town column, read about a man who came across a name he recognized in a San Francisco museum, how one council member proposed dealing with the city’s $6 million deficit and a county grant that will fund the restoration of 59 windows at the site of the future Palo Alto Museum.

REDISCOVERING HISTORY ... A man was admiring a painting at the de Young Museum in San Francisco when he stumbled upon a piece of Palo Alto history. Andy Robin, a 38-year resident of the Duveneck/St. Francis neighborhood, said an 1879 oil painting titled “Study for ‘Guard of Harem’” caught his eye on a recent trip to the museum, and when he saw that the artist was listed as Frank Duveneck, he was reminded of the couple for whom his children’s old elementary school was named, Josephine and Frank Boott Duveneck. He looked up the name on Wikipedia and discovered that the celebrated artist was Frank Boott Duveneck’s father. Frank Jr. and Josephine founded Hidden Villa, an educational institution focused on sustainability and social justice in Los Altos Hills, according to the Los Altos Hills Historical Society. “Interesting that in all these years I've never seen any article about our Frank Duveneck's dad being a famous painter,” Robin said. “It was — I thought — a fun find.”

HUMANS VS. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ... In a May 1 meeting, Palo Alto City Council Member Greg Tanaka proposed turning to artificial intelligence to reduce the number of people employed by the city. In efforts to address the city’s $6 million deficit and to bring down vacancy rates, Tanaka suggested that managers could “think about” implementing AI such as ChatGPT, a chatbot that has been making headlines since its release in November 2022. Recent instances of chatbots giving false and even harmful information to users brings into question the potential consequences of trusting AI with city management. The current budget proposal does not include any mention of AI.

MUSEUM WINS HERITAGE GRANT The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors approved a $182,448 heritage grant to restore the windows of the historic building that will house the Palo Alto Museum. The Roth Building, which is located at 300 Homer Ave., has been unoccupied for 20 years, leaving its windows exposed to bad weather and vandalism, Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian’s office said in a June 7 press release. “The grant will pay to repair and restore the 59 existing windows in the Roth Building to their original 1930s splendor, while also making them 21st century energy efficient and UV resistant to protect the city archives and artifacts that will be housed in the museum in years to come,” Simitian's office stated. The Palo Alto City Council on Monday, April 17 voted to approve the conversion of the building into a museum, the Palo Alto Weekly previously reported.