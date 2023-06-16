PUBLIC AGENDA: 2024 city budget, superintendent evaluation, train viaduct

Here's what Palo Alto's governmental bodies will be considering in the week of June 19.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to approve the fiscal year 2024 budget as well as financial plans and rate schedules for all the municipal utilities. It also plans to hear an update on the tree protection ordinance. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on June 19, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION … The board plans to make its final approval of the PAUSD Promise and adopt the budget/LCAP. In closed session, the board will discuss and decide on its annual performance review of Superintendent Don Austin. The closed session meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20. Open session begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room, 25 Churchill Ave. Meetings will be broadcast on local cable television channel 28. Visit midpenmedia.org/. It will also be live-streamed on the internet on YouTube and video recorded for playback.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to consider bringing back the viaduct option for grade separation at Churchill Avenue and to remove from consideration the trench option at Meadow and Charleston. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 863 8814 2528.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to discuss possible topics for its upcoming retreat and its review process for historic resources. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.