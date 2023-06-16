Arts briefs: Lyrics Born, Los Altos Juneteenth, Treecital

This weekend, rapper Lyrics Born comes to The Guild, Justice Vanguard holds a Juneteenth celebration in Los Altos and a Treecital in Mountain View mashes up a concert with an informal chat about trees.

Lyrics Born

Japanese-American rapper Tsutomu Shimura, known by his stage name Lyrics Born, takes the stage at the Guild Theatre on Saturday, June 17. Known for his distinctively retro, funk-forward sound, Shimura brings electrifying energy and unwavering passion to his live performances, frequently featuring live bands behind him. He released his latest album, Vision Board, last year, an eclectic coalescence of R&B, funk and hip-hop musical styles. Beyond his acclaimed career as a rapper, Shimura has made recent forays into visual media; you may recognize him from his appearances in films “Sorry To Bother You” and “Always Be My Maybe.” Bass player and funk musician Chaki will open.

June 17, 8 p.m. at the Guild Theatre, 949 El Camino Real, Menlo Park. Tickets are $29-$55. guildtheatre.com. (AJ)

Los Altos Juneteenth

Organized by education-focused social justice organization Justice Vanguard, this fourth annual festival commemorates the anniversary of when enslaved African Americans in Texas were emancipated in 1865, two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. The festival features a variety of local vendors that promote and celebrate African American culture, including popular food truck The Cookout, soul food staple Bussdown, East Palo Alto-based microbrewery Brewing with Brothas, craft seller Crafty Carol 80, fruit cart Mangosay and more. The afternoon’s entertainment also includes music and dance performances and speeches, and rum punch, beer and wine for adult attendees. Proceeds and donations from the event will support Justice Vanguard’s programming, including education programs, their Black Student Scholarship fund and various community-building events. The event promises to be family-friendly, so don’t worry about finding a babysitter for your little ones on Saturday.

June 17, noon-5 p.m. at Hillview Park, 97 Hillview Ave., Los Altos. Admission is free. justicevanguard.org.(AJ)

Treecital

Sure, music in the park is a popular summer event, but why not branch out with music *about* a park — or specifically, about what grows in a park? With their "Treecital" on June 17, vocalist and certified arborist Katherine Nägele-Lin and pianist Shannon Wang pay tribute to the trees in a family-friendly performance that pairs science and art. The Mountain View Library and Canopy host this outdoor event, a mashup of a concert with an informative chat about the important roles our tall leafy friends play both scientifically and culturally speaking. The program features songs from around the world, as well as over several centuries and includes pieces by two Bay Area composers.

June 17, 2 p.m. at Pioneer Park, Mountain View. Free. mountainview.libcal.com. (HZ)

Briefs by Akhil Joondeph (AJ) and Heather Zimmerman (HZ).