Review: 'Steel Magnolias' at TheatreWorks explores love, loss and community ties

The world these characters inhabit is just as compelling as the characters themselves. The set is perhaps my favorite part of the entire show — not a single item in the hair salon feels out of place, each detail combining to paint a larger-than-life picture of a world that we are separated from by both space and time. The construction of a halfway-built salon, with a tiled floor extending to the very edge of the stage and the set's two walls enclosing actors on a diagonal, makes it feel as though the audience is sitting in the salon the entire show, perhaps waiting for a trim or manicure, or just soaking up that day's gossip on their way home from work. The fact that the play is set entirely within the salon certainly helps give this gorgeous set more power, and confers to it a certain sacred, theatrical responsibility; just as the stage is the consecrated area that art lovers flock to for entertaining and touching stories, in the world of "Steel Magnolias," the salon serves the same purpose.

Though Alexandra Lee's performance as Annelle has great theatrical appeal and conviction, her character feels out of place throughout the story. While Annelle is an outsider to the world of the hair salon at the beginning of the story (she is new in town and has just landed a job at the salon), she never feels properly integrated into this community, nor does she appear to be at the margins for any purposeful reason; no significant conflict between Annelle and the other characters transpire, nor does it appear that she is purposefully distancing herself from them. While her character itself has quite the arc (that I will not spoil for any potential audience members), it lacks a bit of development — I wish that her feelings, motivations and reflections were more present throughout the play. This may have been a purposeful choice, to use Annelle to represent the character type of the floater, or to subtly comment on the marginal status of Asian American women in the world of the play, but I longed for a more developed, more integrated Annelle.

These characters are embodied masterfully by the production's actors, each bringing nuance, depth and personality to their roles. Dawn L. Troupe, a veteran actor who plays the role of matriarch M'Lynn, shines especially bright; her moments of sorrow, worry and care for her daughter are especially human, powerful and genuine, while her many punch lines are gifted to us with panache. Nancy Carlin, in the role of aging widow and passionate dog-owner Ouiser, also excels, bringing comedic flair and a hilariously relatable dose of elderly negativity to the production.

And maybe that is what this production is all about: imagining a world in which a diverse group of bodies can inhabit the social roles of upper-crust white women in an unapologetically southern town. "Steel Magnolias" is not a treatise on racial divisions, and should not be. It is, however, a heartwarming, hilarious and touching portrayal of friendship and community that is rare in our modern world.

However, the transcension of social backgrounds by the characters and the themes they embody in this staging of the play is something I struggled with. While the original "Steel Magnolias" was presented with an all-white cast, TheatreWorks' production features a racially mixed one. However, the diverse identities of these characters does not feel represented in the actual meat of the play; struggles with racism and marginalization are not present at all in the performance, and neither are acknowledgements of racial heritage, culture or history. While one part of me appreciates that the director did not feel the need to make actors with diverse ethnic backgrounds into cultural objects representative of their heritage and community's struggles, at the same time, the deliberate decision to diversify a universally pale cast of characters fell a bit short when the ethnic and racial identities of the characters seemed irrelevant to the story. Considering the likely struggles of Black and Asian-American people in the south in this time period, an absence of conflict or tension between characters of different ethnicities felt overly idealistic and perhaps slightly divorced from reality.

As Carter said in the program notes, hair is a fascinating symbolic tool in this staging of "Steel Magnolias," and haircuts often serve as foreshadowing tools, markers of life changes or ways to mirror the transformations of the characters throughout the story. By emphasizing the sanctity of the salon and the symbolic qualities of hair and haircuts, Carter masterfully emphasizes the strong communal ties that bring these women together in times of joy, sorrow and change.

Review: 'Steel Magnolias' at TheatreWorks explores love, loss and community ties