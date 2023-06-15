President Biden coming to Atherton Monday for a fundraiser

President Joe Biden will drop by Atherton on Monday, June 19, for a campaign fundraiser for the November 2024 Presidential Election, according to an invitation obtained by this news organization.

The fundraiser, entitled "Biden Victory Fund," is taking place at the home of venture capitalist Steve Westly and philanthropist Anita Yu, according to the invitation. Westly served as the state controller of California from 2003 to 2007 and as former President Barack Obama's California campaign co-chair for the 2008 Presidential Election.

Tickets run from $6,600 to $50,000, while the top-tier $100,000 "host" tickets (which include a handshake and photo with the president) are sold out.

The time of the event is still to be announced, and the invitation notes that space is limited and all attendees will be required to comply with COVID-19 protocols in order to participate.

First Lady Jill Biden was spotted in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 13, during her own fundraising trip to California.