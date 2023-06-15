News

Police calls: 3 sexual assaults, 3 batteries and 3 robberies

A roundup of incidents reported to law enforcement

by Emma Donelly-Higgins and Chris Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 15, 2023, 4:12 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

A Palo Alto police car drives past the department's headquarters in downtown Palo Alto. Embarcadero Media file photo.

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the weeks of May 27 - June 9. Details can be found in the police report logs for May 27 - June 2 and June 3 - 9.

Arrests

Total people arrested — 60

Violence Related

Alexis Drive, 5/25, 11:16 a.m.; Rape

780 Arastradero Road, 5/25, 5:26 p.m.; Battery — simple

San Antonio Road/E. Bayshore Road, 5/28, 5:29 p.m.; Domestic violence — simple

Nathan Way, 5/29, 11:13 p.m.; Battery — simple

Tennyson Avenue, 5/30, 2:16 p.m.; Fatal/injury hit and run — hit and run resulting in injury

El Camino Real, 5/31, 12:18 p.m.; Sex crime

855 El Camino Real, 5/31, 2:24 p.m.; Sexual assault — involving unconscious person

Embarcadero Road/Newell Road, 5/31, 2:45 p.m.; Robbery — second degree

180 El Camino Real, 6/5, 12:25 p.m.; Robbery

2311 Saint Francis Drive, 6/7, 3:07 p.m.; Battery — simple

300 University Ave., 6/9, 12:50 p.m.; Robbery

Theft Related

Burglary — 10

Credit card forgery — 1

Embezzlement — 2

Financial elder abuse — 1

Fraud — 5

Grand theft — 19

Identity theft — 3

Petty theft — 12

Shoplifting — 1

Theft undefined — 3

Alcohol or Drug Related

Drinking in public — 2

Driving under the influence — 1

Possession of drugs — 5

Possession of paraphernalia — 7

Under influence of drugs — 1

Vehicle Related

Abandoned auto — 1

Auto recovery — 1

Auto theft — 5

Driving w/ suspended license — 2

Display unlawful registration — 3

Hit and run — 5

Parking/driving violation — 1

Theft from auto — 14

Theft of vehicle parts — 6

Vehicle accident/injury — 6

Vehicle accident/no injury — 8

Miscellaneous

Court order violation — 1

Death unattended — 1

Disorderly conduct — 7

Found property — 6

Hazard — 1

Lost property — 8

Manufacture, sale or possession of dangerous weapon — 1

Medical assist — 4

Mental health crisis — 1

Mental health evaluation — 6

Outside assist — 1

Outside warrant arrest — 10

Probation violation — 1

Public nuisance — 1

Resist arrest — 1

Suspicious circumstances — 3

Threats — 1

Vandalism — 4

Warrant arrest — 7

Weapon use—tear gas — 1

