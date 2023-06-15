Police calls: 3 sexual assaults, 3 batteries and 3 robberies

The following list captures recent reports of crimes made to Palo Alto police for the weeks of May 27 - June 9. Details can be found in the police report logs for May 27 - June 2 and June 3 - 9.
Arrests
Total people arrested — 60
Violence Related
Alexis Drive, 5/25, 11:16 a.m.; Rape
780 Arastradero Road, 5/25, 5:26 p.m.; Battery — simple
San Antonio Road/E. Bayshore Road, 5/28, 5:29 p.m.; Domestic violence — simple
Nathan Way, 5/29, 11:13 p.m.; Battery — simple
Tennyson Avenue, 5/30, 2:16 p.m.; Fatal/injury hit and run — hit and run resulting in injury
El Camino Real, 5/31, 12:18 p.m.; Sex crime
855 El Camino Real, 5/31, 2:24 p.m.; Sexual assault — involving unconscious person
Embarcadero Road/Newell Road, 5/31, 2:45 p.m.; Robbery — second degree
180 El Camino Real, 6/5, 12:25 p.m.; Robbery
2311 Saint Francis Drive, 6/7, 3:07 p.m.; Battery — simple
300 University Ave., 6/9, 12:50 p.m.; Robbery
Theft Related
Burglary — 10
Credit card forgery — 1
Embezzlement — 2
Financial elder abuse — 1
Fraud — 5
Grand theft — 19
Identity theft — 3
Petty theft — 12
Shoplifting — 1
Theft undefined — 3
Alcohol or Drug Related
Drinking in public — 2
Driving under the influence — 1
Possession of drugs — 5
Possession of paraphernalia — 7
Under influence of drugs — 1
Vehicle Related
Abandoned auto — 1
Auto recovery — 1
Auto theft — 5
Driving w/ suspended license — 2
Display unlawful registration — 3
Hit and run — 5
Parking/driving violation — 1
Theft from auto — 14
Theft of vehicle parts — 6
Vehicle accident/injury — 6
Vehicle accident/no injury — 8
Miscellaneous
Court order violation — 1
Death unattended — 1
Disorderly conduct — 7
Found property — 6
Hazard — 1
Lost property — 8
Manufacture, sale or possession of dangerous weapon — 1
Medical assist — 4
Mental health crisis — 1
Mental health evaluation — 6
Outside assist — 1
Outside warrant arrest — 10
Probation violation — 1
Public nuisance — 1
Resist arrest — 1
Suspicious circumstances — 3
Threats — 1
Vandalism — 4
Warrant arrest — 7
Weapon use—tear gas — 1
